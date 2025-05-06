Corey Seager's wife makes major announcement; spouses of Will Smith, Justin Turner, Kike Hernandez, and more send heartfelt messages

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn have revealed the gender of their upcoming baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in March, nearly five years after tying the knot in 2020.

On Monday, Corey and Madisyn shared a clip from a recent photoshoot with the caption:

“baby Seager is a….. we can’t wait to be your parents 🤍”

The black-and-white video shows the couple standing on a beach, with Corey holding Madisyn’s hand. He is handed a small bouquet, which he then presents to his wife. At that moment, the video shifts to full color, revealing the big news.

Upon seeing the blue flowers, the couple appeared overjoyed, hugging and kissing each other as they celebrated the news of welcoming a baby boy.

The comments section quickly filled with well-wishes for the happy couple, including messages from some of Madisyn’s fellow baseball wives.

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith’s wife, Cara, commented:

“Okay wow I cried 🥹 congratulations!!!!”

Chicago Cubs player Justin Turner’s wife, Kourtney Pogue, wrote:

“We’re so ready for you, baby boy!!! 🩵”

Dodgers utility player Kike Hernandez’s spouse Mariana added:

“Love you baby boy 🥹”

IG comments (Credits: Instagram@madyseager)

Another Dodgers player, Austin Barnes’ wife, Nicole, wrote:

“I looooove you sweet boyyyyyyy”

Pitcher Alex Wood’s wife, Suzanna, shared a heartfelt comment, writing:

“i’m literally smiling soo big watching this 😭🥹 your reaction is theeee cutestttt!!!! you guys are gonna be the very best boy mama and dada — so, so happy for yall!! <3”

Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler’s wife, McKenzie, added:

“Can’t wait for baby boy!”

Corey Seager's wife Madisyn shares Rangers star’s heartfelt gesture following pregnancy news

Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn announced their pregnancy back in March by posting several photos from a photoshoot, captioned:

“our favorite chapter yet ✨ baby seags coming soon!!”

A few days after the announcement, the couple attended the Texas Rangers Foundation’s 2025 TEX Gala. Madisyn shared several pictures from the event with the caption:

“Rangers gala for the @rangersfoundation, incredible night for an incredible cause! 💙❤️ also, I think Corey really likes having somewhere to put his hand 🤣🤰🏻”

In one of the images, Corey Seager can be seen placing his hand on Madisyn’s baby bump as the couple smiles warmly for the camera. The longtime pair coordinated in all-black outfits.

Corey wore a black suit with matching shoes, while Madisyn stunned in a sleek one-piece black dress paired with high boots.

