Create-a-park can’t hold him - MLB world reacts to Chicago Cubs utility player smashing a home run against the Baltimore Orioles

Chicago Cubs utility player Christopher Morel has been making headlines recently for bursting onto the scene this year in Major League Baseball. The 23-year-old made his rookie debut this year for Chicago and has been very solid to start the season. Currently, Morel has a .291 batting average, an .849 OPS, and already has 6 stolen bases in just 20 games played for the Cubs.

He first reached the headlines last week for his clutch walkoff sacrifice fly in extra innings, ultimately winning the game for the Chicago Cubs. He is now making headlines again for his towering home run blast over the updated Baltimore Orioles left field wall.

Baltimore's stadium, Camden Yards, pushed back their left field wall to make it 389 feet and make the wall gigantic in comparison to how it looked previously. Since the wall is so far back and so high, Morel is one of the first players to hit a home run over this wall. This made MLB fans on Twitter a lot to say about what happened because of how difficult it is.

MLB fans amazed by Chicago Cubs role player Christopher Morel

"Create-a-park can't hold him" - @Braden

This user is honestly right in saying the new left field looks like something that would be fake. It does not belong in a Major League Stadium and really looks out of place. However, this did not stop Christopher Morel from hitting an absolute bomb over the fence!

Jared Rex @rexy2012 @Cubs There is literally 0 reason for this kid to get sent back down. He’s here to stay @Cubs There is literally 0 reason for this kid to get sent back down. He’s here to stay

"There is literally 0 reason for this kid to get sent back down. He's here to stay" - @Jared

Morel was a rookie that nobody expected to perform this well this early on in his career. Chicago Cubs fans like this person are estatic about his level of performance so far this season, and hopefully he can continue to pan out into a solid player for Chicago.

"Is there anything this kid can't do?!" - @Nathan

With this home run blast paired with his clutch walkoff win last week, Christopher Morel seems more like an urban legend or a superhero at this point. It is definitely understandable why fans think like this because everything was so unexpected.

"This kid is something special." - @Bill

Christopher Morel, in just 20 games, has already had some crazy moments for the Cubs. With this, he has also produced some inpressive stats for a rookie. He honestly is giving something Cubs fans can look foward to during a dark time for the ballclub.

"The morel of the story is don't throw him a high fastball in the zone." - @Brian

Cubs fans are already creating funny nicknames and playing on words with Morel's name. It is safe to say that Cubs fans are giving him more than a warm welcome in Chicago!

"NEVER TRADE HIM. Seriously. I just bought his jersey. He is our future" - @BUVTHALAW

Speaking of warm welcomes, this Chicago Cubs fan has already bought his jersey! The Cubs are in need of a new bright spot for their franchise, and maybe Morel could be their guy.

"That was a 400 footer!" - @John

Nevertheless, this home run was absolutely crushed. Even players like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have only hit balls off the left field wall at the new Camden Yards. Morel really squared this baseball up!

