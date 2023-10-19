Fans gave mixed reactions at Globe Life Field during Game 3 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros when they saw "Creed", a famous rock band supporting Rangers.

Creed in the building supporting the Rangers (via @mlblife) - jomboymedia

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

$3 $3 $3$3 $3$3 $3View this post on Instagram$3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3$3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3 $3

Instagram Post

Brian Brasher, Scott Phillips, Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti and Brian Marshall make up the band Creed. The Rangers have drawn influence from the band's songs. According to Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney and Rangers radio announcer Jared Sandler, the club used the band's music to hype them up during the highs and lows of the game.

One fan commented, "I was hoping it was Creed from the "The Office'"

Another commented, "Now I see why they lost"

"Please attend all the remaining games. Thx - H-town"

"This is why they lost tonight."

Source : Instagram

Texas Rangers' first postseason game defeat in 2023

In Game 3 of the ALCS, the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers 8-5, reducing the series deficit to 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Thursday.

The Rangers' 39-year-old pitcher Max Scherzer started Game 3 after recovering from a shoulder injury, and the Astros started out strong by scoring three runs in the first inning. Cody Bradford came in to replace Scherzer in the fifth inning after Scherzer had given up five runs on five hits during his brief time on the mound.

The eight runs Houston scored at the conclusion of the game were the most Texas had conceded since the team's regular-season 8-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sep. 29, 2023.

Jordan Montgomery and veteran postseason pitcher Nathan Eovaldi were able to start five of their seven games. Texas easily won the AL wild-card series and divisional series and also won the first two games of this ALCS.