Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and wife Mallory Pugh purchased $3,500,000 mansion from club's former boss Theo Epstein

Dansby Swanson and his wife Mallory Pugh moved into a new mansion recently. The mansion, estimated to be around $3.5 million, previously belonged to former Chicago Cubs president, Theo Epstein.

Dansby Swanson, currently a part of the Cubs, started off his career with the Atlanta Braves. In his six years with the Braves, he won a World Series in 2021, before becoming an All-Star and Gold Glove awardee in 2022. In the offseason, he signed a massive seven-year, $177 million contract with the Cubs.

Swanson and Pugh got married in December 2022. Mallory Pugh plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League and their marriage might have been a major reason for Swanson deciding to sign with the Chicago.

Now with a long-term contract in hand, the couple wanted to settle into a new home in the city.

The mansion is known to be a six-bedroom lavish place. The 7,000-square-foot home has a brick and limestone front. After Epstein and his wife purchased an 8,155-square-foot, six-bedroom home in Greenwich, Connecticut, last year, this particular house went on the market.

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh's love story

Following a meeting with Jace Peterson, who happens to be married to Pugh's sister, Brianna Pugh, the couple started dating. They engaged a month after the former Braves player won the World Series with the club in 2021. In December 2022, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony.

Both Pugh and Swanson are one of the most well-known athletic couples. Pugh is a crucial part of the US Women's NT and has regularly featured since making her debut at the age of 17.

Swanson is enjoying a successful first year with the Cubs. Swanson is slashing .253/.336/.428/.764 along with 20 home runs and 74 RBIs as they leave for their road trip this week to Arizona Diamondbacks.