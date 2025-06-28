Cubs vs. Astros: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

Kyle Tucker's return to Houston was spoiled as the Astros held the star slugger hit=less in four at-bats in the opening game of the three-game series. The hosts outclassed the visiting Cubs in a 7-4 win on Friday night that pushed their win-streak to five.
The 'Stros are looking to build off their momentum in Game 2 as they pin their hopes on the returning Lance McCullers Jr. The oft-injured starter is coming off a foot sprain that kept him out since June 10. Meanwhile, Colin Rea has been selected to start the game for the Cubs as they seek to disrupt Houston's win streak.
Cubs vs. Astros recent form and records
The Cubs currently hold the lead in the National League Central with a 48-34 record. However, their recent form has been concerning as they've won just three of their last nine matches.
Houston, on the other hand, are surging to the top of the American League standings. After a slow start that saw them meddle in the middle of the AL West charts, the 'Stros have won 18 out of their 24 games this month that has comfortably catapulted them to the top of their division.
Cubs vs. Astros odds
Money Line: CHC (+104), HOU (-114)
Run Spread: CHC -1.5 (+160), HOU +1.5 (-195)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-107), U 8.5 (-109)
Cubs vs. Astros injuries
CHC injury report
- Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)
- Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
HOU injury report
- Ronel Blanco (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Jacob Melton (CF): 10-day IL (ankle)
- Cristian Javier (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- J.P. France (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Pedro Leon (RF): 10-day IL (knee)
- Luis Garcia (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Zach Dezenzo (LF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Taylor Trammell (LF): 10-day IL (calf)
- Yordan Alvarez (LF): 10-day IL (hand)
- Chas McCormick (LF): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Spencer Arrighetti (SP): 15-day IL (thumb)
- Hayden Wesneski (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Shawn Dubin (RP): 15-day IL (forearm)
Cubs vs. Astros projected lineup
CHC projected lineup
- Ian Happ (LF)
- Kyle Tucker (RF)
- Seiya Suzuki (DH)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)
- Dansby Swanson (SS)
- Carson Kelly (C)
- Michael Busch (1B)
- Nico Hoerner (2B)
- Matt Shaw (3B)
- Colin Rea (SP, 4-3 | 4.42 ERA | 54 K)
HOU projected lineup
- Jeremy Pena (SS)
- Isaac Paredes (3B)
- Jose Altuve (LF)
- Yainer Diaz (DH)
- Cam Smith (RF)
- Christian Walker (1B)
- Victor Caratini (C)
- Jake Meyers (CF)
- Mauricio Dubon (2B)
- Lance McCullers Jr. (SP, 1-2 | 4.91 ERA | 39 K)
Cubs vs. Astros picks and game prediction
Both squads are expected to deliver a handful of runs as they are in the top of the table when it comes to offensive prowess. However, with the momentum that the Astros are currently in, they should take this game and series in Game 2.
Run Line: HOU +1.5 (-195)
Total Runs: O 8.5 (-107)
Prediction: HOU wins, 8-7