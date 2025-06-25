Cubs vs. Cardinals: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 25, 2025

Another action-packed game is bound to occur as the NL Central rivals Cubs and Cardinals as the former seek to avoid a series loss heading into Game 3. After a thrashing in the opener last Monday, the Northsiders narrowly lost to the Cards in an exciting contest yesterday.

Matthew Boyd has been assigned to prevent the Cardinals from claiming the series at home. Boyd has been stellar this season with a 6-3 record and a 2.84 ERA across 85 2/3 innings. St. Louis, on the other hand, will start Erick Fedde in hopes of further climbing the NL Central standings. Fedde has a 3-6 card with a 3.54 ERA in 84 innings pitched this campaign.

Cubs vs. Cardinals recent form and records

In an unprecedented turn of events, the Cubbies are now on a three-game skid. Although they're still at the top of the divisional standings with a 46-33 record, both the Brewers and Cardinals are hot on their tails as the latter two are now just 2.5 games behind.

Form-wise, the Cards are the hottest team in the NL Central having won eight of their last 10 games. After a sluggish start, Oli Marmol's squad have leaped up the standings and are now threatening the Northsiders for the top spot.

Cubs vs. Cardinals odds

Money Line: CHC (-139), STL (+127)

Run Spread: CHC -1.5 (+114), STL +1.5 (-134)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-116), U 8.5 (-102)

Cubs vs. Cardinals injuries

CHC injury report

Shota Imanaga (SP): 15-day IL (hamstring)

Miguel Amaya (C): 10-day IL (oblique)

Javier Assad (SP): 60-day IL (oblique)

Eli Morgan (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Justin Steele (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)

Porter Hodge (RP): 15-day IL (oblique, hip)

STL injury report

Ivan Herrera (C): 10-day IL (hamstring)

Zack Thompson (RP): 60-day IL (lat)

Cubs vs. Cardinals projected lineup

CHC projected lineup

Ian Happ (LF)

Kyle Tucker (RF)

Seiya Suzuki (DH)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (CF)

Dansby Swanson (SS)

Michael Busch (1B)

Carson Kelly (C)

Nico Hoerner (2B)

Matt Shaw (3B)

Matthew Boyd (SP, 6-3 | 2.84 ERA | 79 K)

STL projected lineup

Brendan Donovan (LF)

Masyn Wynn (SS)

Alec Burleson (DH)

Willson Contreras (1B)

Nolan Arenado (3B)

Thomas Saggese (2B)

Jordan Walker

Pedro Pages (C)

Garrett Hampson (CF)

Erick Fedde (SP, 3-6 | 3.54 ERA | 55 K)

Cubs vs. Cardinals picks and game prediction

Chicago starter Matthew Boyd is in better form than his opposite Erick Fedde. With the series on the line, the NL Central leaders are poised to end their skid and exact revenge against their rivals in Game 3.

Run Line: CHC -1.5 (+114)

Total Runs: O 8.5 (-116)

Prediction: CHC wins, 6-4

