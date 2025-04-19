Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their series on Saturday after a wild series opener. Chicago picked up a 13-11 win to begin the weekend, and this is a matchup of two of the better teams in the National League.
Both of these lineups are loaded with stars, and this should be another great battle at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Here's a look at the odds and a prediction as to how things will play out.
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks prediction
The Chicago Cubs are coming into this game with a record of 13-9, and they are one of the best offensive teams in baseball. Carson Kelly leads the team with six home runs, and Kyle Tucker has driven in 21 total runs.
Young Ben Brown will take the mound on Saturday, and he has gone 2-1 with a 5.09 ERA for the Cubs this season. Chicago will not have an edge on the mound, but its offense continues to carry the team.
Arizona is going to have veteran Zac Gallen on the mound in this game, and he has gone just 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA to begin the year. Gallen will need to go deep into this game as the Diamondbacks have a bullpen that is worn down.
Eugenio Suarez continues to hit well against Chicago, and he belted a grand slam in the series opener. The Diamondbacks will score some runs in this game, but it won't be enough to win the game.
Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds
Money Line: Chicago Cubs -110, Arizona Diamondbacks -110
Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-180), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+180)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks injuries
Chicago Cubs injury report
Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)
Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)
Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Kendall Graveman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)
Ketel Marte (2B): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)
Kevin Ginkel (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)
Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks
The Diamondbacks might have the edge on the pitching mound in this game, but the Cubs have a loaded offensive lineup. If you are making picks for this game, your focus should be on the Cubs at home in this one.
Money Line: Chicago Cubs -110
Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Over 7.5