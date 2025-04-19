Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 19, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks will continue their series on Saturday after a wild series opener. Chicago picked up a 13-11 win to begin the weekend, and this is a matchup of two of the better teams in the National League.

Ad

Both of these lineups are loaded with stars, and this should be another great battle at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Here's a look at the odds and a prediction as to how things will play out.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Carson Kelly is having a big season - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Cubs are coming into this game with a record of 13-9, and they are one of the best offensive teams in baseball. Carson Kelly leads the team with six home runs, and Kyle Tucker has driven in 21 total runs.

Ad

Trending

Young Ben Brown will take the mound on Saturday, and he has gone 2-1 with a 5.09 ERA for the Cubs this season. Chicago will not have an edge on the mound, but its offense continues to carry the team.

Arizona is going to have veteran Zac Gallen on the mound in this game, and he has gone just 1-2 with a 4.64 ERA to begin the year. Gallen will need to go deep into this game as the Diamondbacks have a bullpen that is worn down.

Ad

Eugenio Suarez continues to hit well against Chicago, and he belted a grand slam in the series opener. The Diamondbacks will score some runs in this game, but it won't be enough to win the game.

Prediction: Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks odds

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -110, Arizona Diamondbacks -110

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-180), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-110), Under 7.5 (-110)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks injuries

Justin Steele is on the injured list - Source: Imagn

Chicago Cubs injury report

Ad

Javier Assad (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyson Miller (RHP): 15-Day IL (Left hip impingement)

Justin Steele (LHP): 15-Day IL (Left elbow)

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Kendall Graveman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

Ketel Marte (2B): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring strain)

Kevin Ginkel (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks picks

Zac Gallen is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Diamondbacks might have the edge on the pitching mound in this game, but the Cubs have a loaded offensive lineup. If you are making picks for this game, your focus should be on the Cubs at home in this one.

Ad

Money Line: Chicago Cubs -110

Run Spread: Cubs +1.5 (-180)

Total Runs: Over 7.5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More