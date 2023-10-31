Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has seen it all this season. From being virtually discarded from the postseason conversation in August, to beating some of the NL's best teams in order in the playoffs, 2023 has been full of surprises.

Game 3 of the World Series on Monday saw Lovullo's D-Backs seek to draw ahead in the 1-1 series score with the Texas Rangers. With the Snakes down 3-1 in the ninth inning, young catcher Gabriel Moreno stepped up to the plate to lead off Arizona's last guaranteed batting frame.

After taking a borderline strike for a ball, the 23-year old Venezuelan went ahead in the count 3-1. Then, Texas Rangers reliever Jose LeClerc delivered a slider that tailed away from the plate. As Moreno began to stride towards third, home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez called a strike, and Moreno would later groundout, sealing the Diamondbacks' fate.

The play evoked strong emotions from fans of all stripes. LeClerc got the next two batters out as the Texas Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the World Series. While Torey Lovullo was able to resist the urge to take to the field to argue with Marquez, the 58-year old manager had some strong words afterwards.

In a press conference ahead of Game 4, Lovullo took questions from the media. One such query probed Lovullo about his feelings towards the strike call that Moreno fell victim to. According to Lovullo, the Arizona Diamondbacks lost sleep over the incident, recounting that he woke up "steaming" about it the night before.

In terms of production, Moreno has been one of the hottest hitters on the Snakes this October. Moreno's 4 homers are tied with Alek Thomas for the most on the team, and he has also contributed with four RBIs this postseason. Exchanged by the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal for outfielder Daulton Varsho, Moreno is seen as one of baseball's rising stars.

Torey Lovullo's passion for his team is palpable

In his nine years as D-Backs manager, Lovullo has seen some high highs and some low lows. From going to one of MLB's poorest records in 2021 to emerging as the NL champs is nothing less of remarkable. Perhaps the notion that Torey Lovullo loses sleep over his team is a reason why he has been kept around.