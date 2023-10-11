Carlos Correa's wife, Daniella Rodriguez, is a former model who is also an entrepreneur and influencer. Rodriguez has always been spotted cheering for her spouse as he plays. She recently shared a photo of her family cheering on the Minnesota Twins with her two boys.

LETS GO TWINS!! #WEBELIEVE - daniellardzz

The fans were moved to see the former Houston Astros player play for the Twins after qualifying for the ADLS. Daniella Rodriguez's Instagram post was flooded with fans' reactions.

One commented:

"Welcome back to Houston!"

Another said:

"Beat the former team time!"

"Can’t wait to see you in Houston !!!!"

"Once a leader, always a leader. Congratulations!"

Correa started with Houston in 2012. He spent almost seven years with them before signing with the Twins in 2022. The shortstop is all set to give his 100% to the Twins and is ready to put his experience with Houston in the past.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez’s love timeline

Carlos Correa proposed to his now-wife, Daniella, in 2017 after winning his first World Series Championship. Correa proposed to her by getting down on his knees in front of his fans.

Carlos Correa proposes to his girlfriend after the Houston Astros win the World Series | ESPN

The duo got married in the year 2019. Rodriguez now owns and operates the cruelty-free, vegan, and paraben-free cosmetics business Sweet D by Daniella Corea. Rodriguez has won a number of beauty pageant championships as well, including Miss Texas Teen and Miss Texas USA.

Our home🤍 See you in a couple weeks Twins fans ⚾️ - daniellardzz

In 2021, Daniella and Correa welcomed their first son, Kylo, and in 2023, they had their second son.

Family Day 2023 ❤️ - daniellardzz

Carlos acheivements started in the year 2015 when he won the American League's (AL) Rookie of the Year. The following year, he participated in the World Baseball Classic, earned the AL Player of the Month Award for May, became an MLB All-Star, and won the World Series. He was selected for his second All-Star Team in 2021 and took home the Gold and Platinum Glove Awards.