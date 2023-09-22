David Ross, the manager of the Chicago Cubs, is not pleased with the team's recent decline. Following the Cubs' 8-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, he spoke a few choice things about them in the postgame conference:

“That's not a good team that just took two out of three from us. Or not our caliber of team, I believe. We have to turn it around. It's on me. It's on the guys in the room"

As a player's manager, David Ross has established a solid standing and accepted responsibility for Thursday's expensive loss to the Pirates. However, there are still nine regular-season games left for the Cubs, so there is still opportunity to make a last-ditch playoff push.

In September, the Cubs, under David Ross, have won only eight of their 20 games. Prior to being swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks, they suffered a three-game series loss to the Colorado Rockies. They attempted to make things right against the Pirates, but to no effect.

David Ross' career as a manager

On December 23, 2014, the Chicago Cubs revealed that Ross had been given a two-year, $5 million deal. He pitched a perfect inning in 2015, his first time pitching in a professional baseball game, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ross, who spent 15 seasons in the major leagues, declared his intention to retire after the 2016 season. The former batter, who is 39 years old, became the oldest player to ever smash a home run in a World Series game during Game 7 of the 2016 MLB World Series against the Cleveland Indians.

The Cubs recruited Ross on October 24, 2019, and they gave him a three-year deal. The Cubs announced on March 11, 2022, that Ross' contract will be extended through the 2024 campaign. A club option is also included in the agreement for the 2025 campaign.