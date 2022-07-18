“Deal. I don’t need to know the names. Done.” “Bye bye Baty and Mauricio” - New York Mets fans react to Juan Soto potentially becoming a trade target

Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals has established himself as one of the league's top young stars. However, it appears the Nationals are not going to be able to keep him for much longer.

Since the start of the season, it has been rumored that Soto might get traded ahead of his contract year. The rumors died down for a while. However, after Soto declined an extension offer made by the Nationals, those rumors ramped up again.

SNY @SNYtv



Washington's asking price would likely start with two or three of the Mets' top prospects (via on.sny.tv/OePLkjm The Nationals see the Mets as one of a few possible fits for Juan Soto.Washington's asking price would likely start with two or three of the Mets' top prospects (via @martinoyc The Nationals see the Mets as one of a few possible fits for Juan Soto.Washington's asking price would likely start with two or three of the Mets' top prospects (via @martinoyc) on.sny.tv/OePLkjm https://t.co/LrwFL8QVuF

Now, Soto's name has been the headline of the most recent trade talks. Many other teams have been mentioned, but it seems that the New York Mets appear as the favorite. Being first in the National League East, the Mets are true playoff contenders this season, and Soto would be a huge pickup.

It is rumored that, in order for this trade to work, the Mets are going to have to give up a couple of top prospects. This could potentially include catcher Francisco Alvarez, who is currently lighting up the stat sheet for the Syracuse Mets, New York's Triple-A affiliate. We could also see Brett Baty, one of the Mets most promising third basemen in the farm system, get moved.

Nate @fak3md @SNYtv @martinoyc Alvarez and Baty are untouchable but if you can get Soto? Maybe not so much. @SNYtv @martinoyc Alvarez and Baty are untouchable but if you can get Soto? Maybe not so much.

However, Juan Soto is just 23 years old and is set to have a long and terrific career in the MLB. So if the team that gets him can get him to resign, it will definitely be worth it.

If the New York Mets can somehow land a player in Juan Soto, they will be in great shape this postseason.

Inside Juan Soto's epic career in the MLB

Seattle Mariners v Washington Nationals - Game One

Soto is having a bit of a down year. Through 90 games with Washington, he is batting .250 with an .896 OPS. However, he is leading the league in walks with 79, and has 19 home runs on the year.

Soto has some impeccable numbers to start his career. He has a career .293 batting average, with a .968 OPS. He has 117 home runs already. He has 562 hits in just 554 games. Along with this, he won it all back in 2019 with the Nationals. He has had one of the best starts to a career in Major League Baseball history.

AntiVirus @AntiVirus093 @SNYtv @martinoyc your telling me u would trade him within division and have to deal with him 19 times a year for the next decade ... oof @SNYtv @martinoyc your telling me u would trade him within division and have to deal with him 19 times a year for the next decade ... oof

It is going to be sad to see Washington potentially lose Juan Soto, but whoever gets him is going to be in for a great ride.

