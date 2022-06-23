Create
Notifications

“Decent chance he was juicing before” “What the h**l?” - MLB Twitter shocked as former reliever posts photos of incredible body transformation

Former pitcher Kyle Farnsworth has posted some photos leading some fans to question steroid use.
Former pitcher Kyle Farnsworth has posted some photos leading some fans to question steroid use.
Adrian Dorney
Adrian Dorney
ANALYST
Modified Jun 23, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Kyle Farnsworth, a former MLB relief pitcher, has posted some photos online that have turned more than a few heads on Twitter. Farnsworth played 15 years in the MLB, competing for the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, among others.

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now a bodybuilder and looks unrecognizable 😳 💪 (h/t @24_7Farnsworth) https://t.co/vqej70n2nj
"Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now a bodybuilder and looks unrecognizable" - @ SportsCenter

The photos, released on Farnsworth's personal accounts, have been picked up by major sports accounts. The photos appear to show a completely muscular Kyle Farnsworth, who looks nothing like he did during his MLB days.

Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth draws attention of fans after posting photos of himself online

Farnsworth is now 46. He has not played in the MLB since the 2014 season, when he finished up his career in the Houston Astros bullpen. The released photos have led fans to accuse Farnsworth of using steroids to bulk up fast.

@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth What the hell lol

Many of the comments coming from the online space had to do with Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED) and steroid use. Farnsworth was not known for using any sort of PED during his time playing in the pros.

@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth He started juicing as soon as he could lmao

The photos shared by Farnsworth, who is now a pro bodybuilder, stated that he is four days out of his first bodybuilding competition. During his career, Farnsworth was seen as slight, with his trademark glasses lending themselves to creating a far more slight and nimble version of Farnsworth that most fans will surely remember.

@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth Something outta my nightmares wtf

As Farnsworth is not very public with his fitness, many do not know what to think. Of course, it is possible that Farnsworth has been grinding away in the gym all these years, using the ethics he learned in the bullpens around the league.

@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth My man’s upped his dosage like crazy lmao

Fans online could not help but make fun of Kyle Farnsworth. Apart from countless accusations of using steroids, fans have also poked fun at the many veins now portruding from his body.

@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth Nah that’s what’s up tho, even tho he prolly is juiced

It goes without saying that, if Kyle Farnsworth were still pitching in the league, the sheer volume of his muscles might have raised a few eyebrows. Now that he has taken up a different pursuit, we can do nothing more than wish him the best.

Also Read Article Continues below
@SportsCenter @24_7Farnsworth https://t.co/63W5Fb8OXI

We can also only hope that what he has done to achieve his muscular body is healthy, sustainable and natural. It is certainly a new look for this former pitcher!

Edited by Windy Goodloe

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...