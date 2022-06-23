“Decent chance he was juicing before” “What the h**l?” - MLB Twitter shocked as former reliever posts photos of incredible body transformation

Kyle Farnsworth, a former MLB relief pitcher, has posted some photos online that have turned more than a few heads on Twitter. Farnsworth played 15 years in the MLB, competing for the Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets, among others.

"Former MLB pitcher Kyle Farnsworth is now a bodybuilder and looks unrecognizable" - @ SportsCenter

The photos, released on Farnsworth's personal accounts, have been picked up by major sports accounts. The photos appear to show a completely muscular Kyle Farnsworth, who looks nothing like he did during his MLB days.

Farnsworth is now 46. He has not played in the MLB since the 2014 season, when he finished up his career in the Houston Astros bullpen. The released photos have led fans to accuse Farnsworth of using steroids to bulk up fast.

Many of the comments coming from the online space had to do with Performance Enhancing Drugs (PED) and steroid use. Farnsworth was not known for using any sort of PED during his time playing in the pros.

The photos shared by Farnsworth, who is now a pro bodybuilder, stated that he is four days out of his first bodybuilding competition. During his career, Farnsworth was seen as slight, with his trademark glasses lending themselves to creating a far more slight and nimble version of Farnsworth that most fans will surely remember.

As Farnsworth is not very public with his fitness, many do not know what to think. Of course, it is possible that Farnsworth has been grinding away in the gym all these years, using the ethics he learned in the bullpens around the league.

Fans online could not help but make fun of Kyle Farnsworth. Apart from countless accusations of using steroids, fans have also poked fun at the many veins now portruding from his body.

It goes without saying that, if Kyle Farnsworth were still pitching in the league, the sheer volume of his muscles might have raised a few eyebrows. Now that he has taken up a different pursuit, we can do nothing more than wish him the best.

We can also only hope that what he has done to achieve his muscular body is healthy, sustainable and natural. It is certainly a new look for this former pitcher!

