New York Yankees legends and former teammates Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez have seen many ups and downs in their relationship. In 2017, Jeter was said to have been "beside himself angry" after being surprised with an interview alongside A-Rod at BTIG's Charity Day.

The unexpected conversation between Jeter and A-Rod was discussed by ESPN's Dan Le Batard on his radio show, according to Sports Illustrated.

"I actually learned, factually, that Jeter was beside himself angry at that interview he had to do with Alex Rodriguez. First and foremost, because nobody told him he'd have to be sitting there next to Alex Rodriguez," Le Batard said.

Rodriguez and Jeter got along well enough to aid the Yankees in their 2009 World Series victory.

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter rekindled their friendship

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were close friends early in their respective Major League Baseball careers.

Alex Rodriguez (l) and Derek Jeter (r) in Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees

Rodriguez was asked about his friend during a 2001 interview with Esquire, where he seemed to imply that Jeter's success had more to do with his team's talent.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks love that A-Rod and Jeter have genuinely moved past their differences love that A-Rod and Jeter have genuinely moved past their differences https://t.co/EoM2amzrea

It has long been believed that the statements are what caused the two to lose their friendship. However, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez hugged on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN in 2022 and said they had spoken to one another to resolve their differences.

“I do want to address something with Derek that I’ve never told you before,” Rodriguez said. “When you talk about accountability, you know, I think in my career, one of the highest, best moments of my career, and one of the lowest, has been a part of you. Number one, I really really enjoyed playing with you, and learned so much from you, your leadership. 2009 was unbelievable and I think one of the great moments, I think, of both of our careers.”

they're besties - Talkin' Yanks

Rodriguez also shared his biggest regrets:

“One of my biggest regrets, and a lot of it is because of my craziness, and all the mistakes I’ve made on and off the field, my regret is I wish we were as close as we were when we were teenagers in Seattle when we played.”

While the two seemed willing to put their issues behind them, Jeter also acknowledged that their conversation on ESPN wasn't the first time they'd spoken. He said that he and Rodriguez had previously met, and the latter noted that it had involved "a lot of cocktails."

