New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is one of the greatest players of all time. Jeter is known to be grounded and a dedicated MLB player.

The All-Star made his Major League Baseball career in 1995 and played his last season in 2014. Unfortunately, it didn't go well with television personality Chris Carlin, who criticized Jeter for promoting his own brand during his farewell tour.

As reported by CBS News in 2014, the Loud Mouths co-host said:

"Yo, this clown is a fraud and you are all suckers."

A very popular commercial featuring Jeter, a desaturated tearjerker for Gatorade, set to My Way, set Carlin off. In the 90-second commercial, Jeter exits his taxi and makes his way to Yankee Stadium for his game, stopping to say hello to curious spectators.

"What a complete and utter joke," Carlin said. "And here's the other thing I can't take: I can't take this notion that Derek didn't want this, the Yankees wanted this, Derek's not comfortable with this. He looked pretty damn comfortable to me as he's collecting the checks, and I'm shocked he's not hurt from patting himself on the back all year."

Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin I'll be first to admit if I'm trolling. Respect everything about Jeter until now. Please don't tell me "he didn't want this...." Garbage. I'll be first to admit if I'm trolling. Respect everything about Jeter until now. Please don't tell me "he didn't want this...." Garbage.

The co-host defended Jeter and said:

"This tone in this commercial is spot-on," Adam Schein said. "It's perfect. And Derek Jeter saying thank you to everyone... it's awesome."

Jeter is a World Series champion, and nothing came in between his games.

Derek Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

After many years, Jeter visited Yankee Stadium to receive recognition for his two-year-old Hall of Fame induction.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

At the conclusion of the 27-minute ceremony, Jeter spoke while his Hall of Fame plaque was on display in front of the pitcher's mound.

"I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami," he said. "But right here in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I'm at home."

Throughout a 20-season career, Jeter guided the Yankees to five World Series victories and was a 14-time All-Star.

Derek Jeter at Yankee stadium

He was chosen on 396 out of 397 ballots and entered the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

