New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a doting father to four children: three daughters and a son. Jeter and his wife Hannah Davis welcomed their baby boy, Kaius Green, in May this year.

In his recent interview with Steve Serby, Jeter discussed fatherhood and also dismissed the possibility of his son rooting for the Boston Red Sox or the New York Mets.

When Jeter was asked how he would react if one day his son said to him that he was a Red Sox or a Mets fan, Jeter replied:

"It’ll never happen. It just wouldn’t happen. There’s a lot of things in life that are certainties and that’s about as certain as you can get."

Jeter also light-heartedly suggested that his son would be entitled to have his own opinion on some matters:

"On some things. You’re entitled to have your own opinion on some things (laugh)."

During the interview, Jeter also talked about fatherhood and called the experience "amazing."

He said:

"It’s the best feeling, best experience I’ve ever had. It’s something that I’m glad I waited until I was retired. It took me a while to meet the right person [wife Hannah]. But it’s the most gratifying experience I’ve ever had."

After being married in 2016, the five-time World Series winner and his wife, former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Hannah, welcomed Kaius in May 2023, adding to their family that includes daughters Bella Raine (6), Story Grey (4) and River Rose (1).

Derek Jeter's kids accompanied him to his Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The 2022 Yankee Stadium Hall of Fame Ceremony for Derek Jeter was a family affair.

Jeter was accompanied at the event honoring the retired shortstop's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by his wife Hannah Jeter and their three daughters.

Bella and Story stood with their father as he acknowledged the numerous individuals who had contributed to his extraordinary career, joining him during his address.

He then turned to his daughters and said, "I told you this place was special."