"Derek Jeter got hit by Ray Lewis" - When Jorge Posada compared Yankees captain's collision to NFL superstar's tackle

Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was an incredible hitter for the New York Yankees, helping them win five World Series titles. Though all didn't come easy to him, he had to endure several hits and blows, some of which were even as bad as NFL-level hits.

Back in October 2001, in an ALDS game against the Oakland Athletics, Jeter leaped into the stands to make a catch but was left 'car wrecked' after the play.

“Everywhere,” Jeter said. “That was a car wreck.”

Former Yankee and Jeter's teammate, Jorge Posada, compared the former Yankees captain's collision to former NFL star linebacker Ray Lewis' tackle.

“He got hit by Ray Lewis,” Posada said.

Ray Lewis won two Super Bowls, was twice named NFL Defensive Player of the Year and had 13 All-Pro selections. Moreover, he made the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

He also boasts the NFL records of most career combined tackles (2,059), most career solo tackles (1,568) and most solo tackles in a season (156).

Derek Jeter opted against practice the following day

Left in soreness after a collision at the stands, Derek Jeter opted to stay indoors instead of pushing his body amid the all-important ALDS series. Then-Yankees manager Joe Torre also gave the players the option to rest before their ALCS clash against the Seattle Mariners in the 2021 season.

“I left it up to them, if they wanted to hit or not,” Joe Torre said.

In the ALDS series, Jeter (.444 with 8-18) helped the Yankees triumph over the Athletics in the divisional round.

“You have to enjoy playing in this type of atmosphere,” said Derek Jeter.

“Obviously, you are under the microscope and everything you do is going to be magnified. Just because you enjoy it doesn’t mean you are going to go out there and be successful, but you can’t shy away from it.”

The team defeated the Mariners in the ALCS series to advance to the World Series, where they met the Arizona Diamondbacks. Though the Yankees couldn't do much against ace lefty Randy Johnson, they lost the series 4-3 to the DBacks.

