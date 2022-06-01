"Derek Jeter looks like Joe Rogan and The Rock fused together" - MLB world reacts to Derek Jeter finally joining social media, fans speculate his summer projects

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter has finally given himself a social media presence. Jeter, who is now 47, played in the MLB for 20 years. In his time with the Yankees, that spanned from 1996 to 2016, Jeter hit 260 home runs and 1,311 RBIs to go along with his career batting average of .310.

"Let's do this!" - @ Derek Jeter

Jeter has finally made himself a social media account. It has been met with a flurry of reactions and a predictable amount of good-natured deprecation from baseball fans everywhere.

Former Yankees star Derek Jeter officially joins social media

Derek Jeter joined Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday. The star had been facing calls from his droves of fans to establish a social media presence for years. Popular Twitter account Talkin' Yanks posted a video of Jeter making the rounds on social media.

"When are you replacing Brian Cashman?" - @ your favorite dad

Jeter was one of the few players who never relied on social media to connect with fans during his career, unlike counterparts Alex Rodriguez or Mike Trout.

"Add Jeter to the “Post-Yankees Beard”Club" - @ The Incomparable Suge

In his first Instagram post, Jeter posted a video with himself saying, “I’m about to start a busy summer, but why not add a little more craziness?” His comments were in reference to a documentary series that is to be imminently produced in collaboration with the ESPN network about Jeter called "The Captain."

"The goat is on Twitter" - @ John Dutton

Fans have been having a field day with all the craze on social media after such a long period of anticipation.

"Derek Jeter looks like Joe Rogan and The Rock fused together." - @ Za Morant

One fan likened Jeter's appearance as a cross between Joe Rogan and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Rumor has it that one of his first projects is taking over the Yankees" - @ Jimmy Burger

Fans all gave their opinions on how Jeter looked in the now-infamous video. Some fans have even speculated that Jeter may be looking forward to a career on the management or operations side of baseball, something there is no evidence for at this point.

I’m sorry for pointing out the obvious on a Tuesday morning, but @DerekJeter is finer than ever" - @ Jen Vestuto

Despite being 47, fans have alluded to the obvious fact that Derek Jeter still looks in great shape. No doubt a key tenet of his retirement has been going to the gym and focusing on fitness.

"Welcome To Social Media My Guy!" - @ Ryan Maldonado

Who knows where this new plunge in social media will take Derek Jeter, or how much he will even end up using it. One thing is for certain, Jeter fans are happier than ever to have their guy on Twitter.

