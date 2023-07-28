In the book, "The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter" by Ian O'Connor, the three-time New York Times bestselling author mentions how Jeter decided to avoid any romantic involvement with beauty pageant winners after his split with former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta.

Apparently, once Jeter permitted Sports Illustrated's Rick Reilly to peruse his fan mail. To their surprise, Reilly stumbled upon a letter, a revealing photo, and a cell number from none other than a Miss Universe.

Upon questioning Jeter, the ex-Yankees shortstop swore off dating beauty pageant winners:

“No way, dude. I’m not going down that Miss Universe road again."

Here is an excerpt from the 2011 book, The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter:

Throughout his MLB career with the Yankees, Jeter was no stranger to making headlines both on and off the baseball field.

Besides Lara Dutta, he has also been linked to other leading ladies like Mariah Carey and Minka Kelly.

Despite his past flings, Derek eventually found lasting love with former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, Hannah Davis and the duo are now proud parents of four children, three daughters, and one son.

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter: Their complete relationship timeline

New York Yankees legend Derek with his wife, Hannah Jeter; Derek and Hannah with their kids at Yankee Stadium (inset).

Derek Jeter's romance with former SI Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis began in the year 2012, quickly becoming the talk of the town. They crossed paths during the off-season, giving the pair the perfect opportunity to spend quality time together.

As Derek's illustrious Yankees career came to a close, he decided to take the next big step in his life with Hannah. In late 2015, he popped the question, sealing their love with an engagement ring.

The following year, Derek and Hannah tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones. In February 2017, they shared the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child together.

The joy of parenthood brought immense happiness to Derek and Hannah, and they soon found themselves expanding their family further. By January 2019, they were already blessed with two beautiful daughters.

But their family was not complete yet. 2020 brought another bundle of joy into their lives, and they became parents to another adorable baby girl.

However, just when everyone thought the family was complete, Derek and Hannah delighted their fans once again with a surprise and revealed the arrival of their fourth child, a baby boy named Kaius.