New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is not only a baseball star but also a doting father to four children. Jeter shares three girls and a son with his wife Hannah Jeter. Derek recently disclosed a cute confession to Access Hollywood about how his daughters are unaware of his fame in an interview.

The couple got candid and opened up about their three daughters, Bella, Story, and River, as well as their 4-month-old son, Kaius. Speaking about their daughters' ignorance about Jeter's MLB stardom, the couple said:

"Our girls now don't even really know what their dad did for a living ... they thought he played golf."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Jeter was asked if he ever wants his son to play baseball in the future, he said:

"I want my son, I want my daughters, to find something that they're passionate about," Jeter said. "I don't care what it is, I really don't care what it is. I would like for them to play a sport because I think you learn a lot of life lessons playing sports, you know, we're setting goals, teamwork, working together, failure. I think those are things that you learn, but I would never ever push any of my kids into a particular career path and you just want them each of them to find the thing that they're most passionate about."

Derek and Hannah initially connected at a restaurant in New York City in 2012 through some mutual acquaintances. The couple started dating and secretly wed in a quiet ceremony in 2016 in the Californian Napa Valley Resort.

Derek Jeter's 3 daughters attended his Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium was attended by his family.

The retired shortstop's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame was attended by his wife Hannah Jeter, and the couple's three daughters.

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight."

Jeter is known as one of the greatest players of all time.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Derek Jeter is known as one of the greatest players of all time and a major part of the New York Yankees success belongs to him.