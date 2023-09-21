Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is also an avid hip-hop fan. In an interview with Thisis50 a few years ago, the five-time World Series champion listed his top five favorite rappers.

Jay-Z was notably one of Jeter's choices. They admire each other's creative endeavors. The rapper has a long history of supporting baseball, particularly the Bronx Bombers.

“That’s a tough question," Jeter said. "You know I got to put 50 [Cent] in there. I’m in his building so I can’t get in trouble. 50. Biggie. Jay. Eminem. Michigan, you see I got my Michigan shirt on. Diddy, too. I like New York. I stick with New York.”

Derek Jeter: The legend

Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter discussed his troubles in an old interview with Sports Illustrated.

Jeter was questioned about how people may react if they learned about the challenges that young players must overcome to adjust to the competitive nature of baseball. He said that every athlete's journey includes skepticism naturally. Even renowned icons go through it during their careers.

“I cried all the time — 1992, when I first signed," Jeter said.

Jeter's name is associated not just with the New York Yankees, but also with the sport of baseball. The five-time World Series winner is proud of his role in the dynastic success of the team in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He established himself as a global MLB star through his leadership, running and hitting.