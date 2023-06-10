Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Davis, are a brilliant example of a power couple. They have never failed to show their love for each other. Baseball legend Derek Jeter was a member of the New York Yankees. He made a name for himself as one of the best shortstops in the game while spending his entire career playing for the Yankees. His wife, Hannah Jeter, is a supermodel and a well-known television host who excelled in her work.

Derek has always been expressive about his love for his wife. He appreciates his wife's efforts toward his children.

Derek said, "She has a great deal of patience — not only with my daughter but with me".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The best part about their story was that Hannah had no idea who Derek was when they first met. A mutual friend introduced Hannah and his mother to Derek at a restaurant in N.Y.C. in 2012. Derek talked to her mother who was a sweetheart to him.

Hannah also felt a connection between them even though Derek was busy talking to her mom.

Derek and Hannah started dating in 2012 without making much of it. The pair were married in 2016 after being engaged in 2015, and they now have three daughters and a son.

Derek Jeter silently welcomed his newborn son

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter welcomed their fourth child on May 5, 2023. However, after three days, the former MLB star announced the news on Instagram. Aside from a few pictures, the couple kept their baby's other facts to themselves.

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter

The baby announcement by the Jeter family is surprising because neither Derek nor Hannah revealed they were expecting a child this year. The couple has three daughters: Bella, 5; Story, 4; and River, 1. They now have a newborn son. Despite the fact that the retired baseball player and his wife try to keep their children out of the spotlight, Jeter does occasionally post photographs of his life with his daughters on social media.

Jeter said, "It's controlled chaos. It's school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It's the greatest thing I've ever experienced though, my girls. They are the absolute best."

Jeter enjoys his responsibilities as a father, but he is also concerned. He enjoys spending time with his children and is now joined by a son.

Poll : 0 votes