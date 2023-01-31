New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a star player. His dedication and hard work towards the game was appreciated by all, including his fans, teammates as well as the team managers.

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre once spoke highly of Jeter and his talent as a rookie. In 2014, Torre spoke about Jeter's maturity and expressed his amazement, as reported by NYMAG. He said:

“Even though it was his first year in the big leagues, Derek was a finished product as a person. Very mature, responsible."

Torre also credited Jeter’s parents:

“He felt comfortable in his own skin. Other players need to be validated. Derek doesn’t need the attention.”

Jeter's sister Sharlee also spoke about Jeter's childhood and his upbringing.

“Our parents say Derek kind of strutted and had a lot of confidence from when he was really, really young."

Jeter played in Major League Baseball for 20 years. All these years, he spent with the Yankees.

Derek Jeter is a doting father

Derek Jeter has not only been a great MLB player, but is also a doting father to three daughters. Jeter and model Hannah Davis have been married for more than six years now and share three daughters.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

The player has filled his social media with adorable family pictures featuring his daughters and is often seen spending some quality time with them.

HELP!!! - Derek Jeter

The girls also accompanied Jeter to the Yankees Stadium, where he was honored.

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. - Derek Jeter

The Yankees' dynastic streak in the late 1990s and early 2000s is often associated with Jeter. Between 1996 and 2000, he led the Yankees to four World Series victories, and in 2009, they added a fifth. In addition to being a 14-time MLB All-Star, he captained the Yankees from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.

Poll : 0 votes