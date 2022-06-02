Derek Jeter reveals the release date for the docuseries 'The Captain' on Instagram, Alex Rodriguez shows excitement 

Former New York Yankees Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez will forever be entwined. Although the two had a relationship that could be defined as icy, the tandem formed one of the greatest left sides of the infield ever seen on a Major League Baseball diamond. However, in their post playing careers, the feud between the two New York Yankees superstars has faded.

Alex Rodriguez is excited about Derek Jeter's upcoming ESPN series "The Captain" about Jeter's time leading the New York Yankees

When promoting the new docuseries on his Instagram account, Derek Jeter received a comment from Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees third baseman simply posted three flame emojis, a rare sight from a personality who always seems to have a lot to say.

"'The Captain' is on deck July 18" - @ ESPN

The ESPN docuseries is akin to Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance" or Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" series and will detail Jeter's ascension into superstardom.

Derek Jeter swept the voting for 1996 American League Rookie of the Year after hitting .314 and scoring 110 runs out of the shortstop position. For the remainder of the millenium, Jeter established himself as one of the premier players in the game with his consistent excellence at the plate. This was highlighted by his ability to maintain that excellence in the postseason, where he earned the nickname "Mr. November."

"Let's do this!" - @ Derek Jeter

Jeter would go on to collect 3,465 hits in his Major League Baseball career to go along with 200 career hits over a 158-game playoff span. This helped him win five World Series Championships, all with the New York Yankees.

He was one vote shy of being unanimously elected into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, as he holds the Yankees record for doubles. While Jeter may be held in the regard of Brady and Jordan, A-Rod is following a different path, one similar to NBA superstar Magic Johnson. He is presently a co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA and their WNBA counterpart, the Minnesota Lynx. In 2020, Rodriguez also was part of a group with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez who bid to purchase the New York Mets. However, the group was outbid by the now-richest owner in the sport, Steve Cohen. Rodriguez also owns the A-Rod Corp which facilitates a series of corporate and real estate investments, and has established himself as a regular contributor to the show "Shark Tank" as well as MLB network and Fox Sports Baseball.

