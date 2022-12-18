Derek Jeter is one of the greatest baseball players to ever compete in Major League Baseball. Over the course of his tenure with the New York Yankees, he was well known for being one of the most eligible bachelors.

Jeter dated many girls before he married Hannah Davis. Once, in a 1999 interview with the Vault, Jeter’s close friend, Douglas Biro, revealed his strange dating habit.

Biro, a Tampa-based professional golfer who has been close to Jeter since they were in fourth grade in Kalamazoo, said:

"One thing he likes to do when he meets a girl is ask very difficult questions. He'll ask a hypothetical question, usually along ethical lines. It can be really funny—I've seen women get flustered because they have to play along—but I think he really does it to find out a person's true colors."

Jeter’s former Yankees teammate Gerald Williams had an opinion on Jeter’s weird dating habit. He said:

"It can be really funny, because the female doesn't have any idea what he's thinking. He wants a woman he can be comfortable with wherever they are, no matter what's going on around them."

Jeter has reportedly dated many girls in the past, including Indian actress Lara Dutta.

Derek Jeter is married to model Hannah Davis

The couple first met in 2012, in New York, through common friends. Jeter and Davis started dating soon after but always kept their relationship under wraps. They finally announced their engagement in 2015 and married the following year.

A ho〽️ecoming in Ann Arbor – Derek Jeter

In 2017, the couple revealed that they were pregnant with their first child and welcomed Bella Raine Jeter in August.

In 2018, Jeter and Hannah teased baby number two and welcomed Story Grey in 2019.

Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream. – Derek Jeter

Jeter is a doting father and keeps uploading pictures and videos featuring his daughters. The girls accompanied him to Yankee Stadium for the first time for Jeter’s National Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony.

The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight. – Derek Jeter

In 2021, the duo welcomed their third daughter, River Rose.

