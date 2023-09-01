Hannah Jeter, the wife of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, once confessed her 'girl crush' was none other than music legend Beyonce.

She disclosed her admiration for the pop music icon when quizzed about who her girl crush was by a reporter from TMZ Sports eight years ago.

"Beyonce, like everyone, like every girl I think!" Hannah conceded to TMZ Sports in February, 015.

Hannah didn't twice before she answered, and most certainly echoed multiple girls' sentiments with her confession.

She also couldn't help but laugh off when the reporter also asked her if she ever had an ugly or bad period in her life! Hannah went on to concede that she had an awkward phase when she was twelve years old when she had huge gaps between her teeth.

Hannah Jeter and Derek Jeter welcome their fourth child

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah Jeter welcomed their fourth child earlier this year on May 5th. Their newest child is a boy, and they have named him Kaius! Derek Jeter took the opportunity to share the happy news on Twitter, sending his fans into a frenzy.

"Welcome to the world lil man!! @hannahbjeter" - Derek Jeter, Twitter.

The couple's latest addition comes just over a year after they welcomed their third child, a daughter named River Rose Jeter, in December 2021. Derek and Hannah are also parents to two other daughters, Bella Raine and Story Grey, who were born in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The couple currently reside in Miami, Florida.