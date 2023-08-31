New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once opened up about his high school romances before becoming a Yankees legend.

Talking about his long-lost high school sweetheart, in the book "The Life You Imagine: Life Lessons for Achieving Your Dreams," Jeter said:

"I used to pick my girlfriend Marisa up for school and we'd arrive as a couple."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jeter recalled this incident while speaking about one of his glaring mistakes during his high school days which ended with the cops being called in and costing him the use of his family car for two months.

"Now, she had to pick me up, or even worse I had to walk. That stunk, but it taught me to think before I acted the next time. There were times when she would leave a party or a dance to drive me home. I felt like I was a 15-year-old dating a 20-year-old."

The Life You Imagine: Life Lessons for Achieving Your Dreams

Jeter dated many girls during his illustrious baseball career before getting married to supermodel Hannah Jeter. Some of these include Mariah Carey and Lara Dutta.

Derek Jeter and Hannah's love story

After acquiring a minority ownership share in the Miami Marlins organisation in 2020, Derek Jeter wed his longtime partner Hannah Davis.

Jeter and the model started dating in 2012, and it took a long time for them to get engaged.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Hip-Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium

Hannah and Derek Jeter had their first daughter, Calista Raine, in August 2017. After that, the couple had Story Grey in 2019 and River Rose in December 2021. On May 8, Jeter announced the arrival of Kaius Green, his first son and fourth kid.

The former player's daughters have frequently snatched their father's attention, despite the Jeters' preference to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

In addition to being in a video that Jeter uploaded of his three kids giving him a manicure in the summer of 2022, Raine and Story were visible during his Hall of Fame induction in 2020.