In a June 1999 Sports Illustrated interview, Derek Jeter opened up about living the dream of playing for the New York Yankees.

Derek was selected by the Yankees in the 1992 high school draft and made his MLB debut in 1995. Jeter took over as the team's starting shortstop in 1996 and went on to earn the Rookie of the Year Award after helping the "Bronx Bombers" defeat the Atlanta Braves in the 1996 World Series. From 1998 to 2000, Jeter kept up his impressive play. In 1998, he was placed third in the voting for the American League MVP Award and went on to set career-high statistics in 1999.

Undeniably, Derek quickly rose to prominence as the face of the New York Yankees in his fourth season in the MLB.

Here's what Derek had to say about his achievements in a 25-year-old Sports Illustrated interview:

"I'm living a dream. I think I'm the luckiest person in the world."

Alongside having a stellar start to his MLB career, Jeter also enjoyed a huge fan following owing to his looks and poise.

Derek Jeter went on to become the New York Yankees captain

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: The New York Yankees celebrate after their 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on November 4, 2009, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

For New York Yankees legend and HOFer Derek Jeter, there was no looking back.

During his storied baseball career, Derek served as the Yankees' team captain from 2003 until his retirement in 2014 and made a consistent contribution to the team's success.

Here are his MLB career highlights and awards:

14× All-Star (1998–2002, 2004, 2006–2012, 2014)

5× World Series champion (1996, 1998–2000, 2009)

World Series MVP (2000)

AL Rookie of the Year (1996)

5× Gold Glove Award (2004–2006, 2009, 2010)

5× Silver Slugger Award (2006–2009, 2012)

2× AL Hank Aaron Award (2006, 2009)

Roberto Clemente Award (2009)

New York Yankees captain (2003–2014)

New York Yankees No. 2 retired

Monument Park Honoree

