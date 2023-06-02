Derek Jeter, an MLB Hall of Famer and former captain of the New York Yankees, was not only an exceptional player but is also a good human being.

Jeter is a charitable person and decided on his charitable focus during his first year in the major leagues. He has extended his help to a lot of foundations and now aims to focus on the growth of his own foundation.

Together with his father, substance abuse specialist Sanderson Charles Jeter, they established the Turn 2 Foundation. This has raised more than $34 million since 1996, helping young people to abstain from drugs and alcohol.

Speaking on the importance of the foundation's aims, Derek Jeter said:

"That’s how we were raised to think growing up."

Jeep Wagoneer, the event's sponsor, gave the Turn 2 Foundation a donation of $500,000. Jeter's organization expressed its gratitude to the host resort by giving the Baha Mar Resort Foundation $50,000 to assist its initiatives and investments in the Bahamian community.

Every year, the Derek Jeter Invitational is hosted by the five-time World Series winner. This is a three-day golf tournament that raises money and exposure for the organization.

Derek Jeter planned to play for the Yankees at 8 years old

When Derek Jeter was a child, he went into his parents' room one night and told them he would play for New York Yankees when he grew up. His parents had a very positive reaction to his ambition and supported him throughout his development.

Writing in his 2000 memoir, “The Life You Imagine,” Jeter said:

“Most people thought I really was foolishly dreaming to think that I could be a major leaguer, but my parents didn’t”.

Derek Jeter, former Yankees player

“They told me that I couldn’t just be a good baseball player. I had to work hard, take care of my body with a proper diet and rest, and do well in everything. They told me that I have to have the mind-set that I wanted to be the best in everything."

According to Jeter, his parents taught him that a person becomes a great player both on and off the field. That's the reason why he was so involved in his game but never failed to extend his support to the people who needed it.

