Former New York Yankees icon, Derek Jeter, and his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter, a well-known model, have four kids as of September 2023.

Kaius Green Jeter, their newest member of the family, was born via surrogacy in May 2023. Additionally, they are parents to three daughters River Rose, who is 17 months old, Bella Raine, who is 5 and Story Grey, who is 4.

Welcome to the world lil man!!!@hannahbjeter - derekjeter

Derek and Hannah Jeter recently shared some fascinating details about their lives as a family of six with Access Hollywood in a video interview three months after having their son, Kaius.

The 33-year-old model told the publication that they had thought that moving from two to three kids would be a huge adjustment, but their mind changed when they had the fourth one.

“I think the biggest adjustment was going from two to three. Personally, that I think was hard, but ask us in a few months.”

Do Derek & Hannah Jeter Want Newborn Son To Play Baseball? (Exclusive) - Access Hollywood

Derek admitted that he expects his family's dynamic to change after having a boy in the family.

“I have a younger sister, no brothers. And I have two nephews, but [Hannah grew up with] a brother, so she's been around it. So for me, it's all new."

“So it's going to be interesting. It's going to be fun experiencing things for the first time with him, different activities, different interests, but all our kids are different and they're all special in their own right. So I'm looking forward to it.”

Hannah Davis and Derek Jeter's romance

In 2012, Derek Jeter and model Hannah Davis met in a restaurant in New York City. Later that year, the pair was seen out in public together.

Jeter announced his engagement to Hannah in 2015, and the pair exchanged vows at a Californian resort in 2016.

Jeter made his MLB debut at the age of 20, and throughout his career, he was essential to the Yankees' success. His achievements include14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Glove Awards, and five Silver Slugger Awards. Additionally, he has won the World Series five times.