Detroit Tigers MLB Draft 2023 Picks: Full list of Tigers selections

The Detroit Tigers go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Detroit has a bonus pool of $8,341,700 and possesses the 3rd pick in the first round.
Detroit Tigers Draft Picks by Round
- Round 1, Pick 3
- Competitive Balance Round A 37
- Round 2, Pick 45
- Round 3, Pick 76
- Round 4, Pick 107
- Round 5, Pick 143
- Round 6, Pick 170
- Round 7, Pick 200
- Round 8, Pick 230
- Round 9, Pick 260
- Round 10, Pick 290
- Round 11, Pick
- Round 12, Pick
- Round 13, Pick
- Round 14, Pick
- Round 15, Pick
- Round 16, Pick
- Round 17, Pick
- Round 18, Pick
- Round 19, Pick
- Round 20, Pick
Recommended Video
He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!
Edited by Amlan Sanyal
Be the first one to comment
Follow Us
GIF
Comment in moderation