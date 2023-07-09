Detroit Tigers MLB Draft 2023 Picks: Full list of Tigers selections

The Detroit Tigers go into the 2023 draft with high hopes of bolstering their farm system. Detroit has a bonus pool of $8,341,700 and possesses the 3rd pick in the first round.

Detroit Tigers Draft Picks by Round

Round 1, Pick 3

Competitive Balance Round A 37

Round 2, Pick 45

Round 3, Pick 76

Round 4, Pick 107

Round 5, Pick 143

Round 6, Pick 170

Round 7, Pick 200

Round 8, Pick 230

Round 9, Pick 260

Round 10, Pick 290

