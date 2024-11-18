Devin Williams Trade Rumors: 3 teams likely to pursue Brewers’ 2x All-Star closer

Trade rumors swirl around Devin Williams. The talented closer is an upcoming free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers, who have shown a propensity to trade stars before they have to sign them or risk losing them to free agency. The two-time All-Star would be a hot commodity, and the reports are that the Brewers are more likely than not to move him.

This mirrors what the Brewers did last year with Corbin Burnes. Somehow, they made the playoffs after losing their ace, and they may try to do the same in 2025 if they move on from their dominant closer. If they do, here are three teams that make sense.

3 teams that make sense for Devin Williams in a trade

3) Seattle Mariners

The Mariners could use Williams (Imagn)

While pitching was far from their downfall in 2024, the Seattle Mariners need talent. Their bullpen currently ranks 19th in Fangraphs' depth charts, so it's a position that can be upgraded.

Adding a dominant bullpen with an elite closer to their pitching rotation would make life very difficult for every team they face. Their offense would still need an overhaul, but they'd be extremely hard to score on every single night.

The Yankees need Devin Williams (Imagn)

Despite their incredible success in 2024, especially during the postseason, the New York Yankees bullpen is lacking big-name players. Luke Weaver emerged as the closer and Clay Holmes dominated once he lost that role, but Holmes is a free agent, and other than Tommy Kahnle, the bullpen is greater than the sum of its parts. Adding Williams would solidify that group and provide a lot of stability on the back end.

1) Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles could add the closer (Imagn)

The Baltimore Orioles know a thing or two about taking one-year rentals from the Brewers, as they added Corbin Burnes last year. There's clearly a relationship there. Perhaps even more clear is that they need a reliever. Their bullpen struggled mightily in 2024, and it's a big reason they fell from 101 wins to the wild card. Adding Williams gives them a true closer and fixes a major weakness.

