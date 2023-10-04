The 2023 National League postseason kicked off with a bang as the Milwaukee Brewers face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a wild-card series at American Family Fied. The Brewers took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning, with Carlos Santana delivering an RBI single after Christian Yelich’s walk and William Contreras broken-bat single.

However, the Diamondbacks quickly turned the tide with a stunning display of power in the top of the second inning. After a one-out single by Geralado Perdomo, rookie sensation Corbin Carroll crushed a ball, narrowing the gap to 3-2. Not to be outdone, Ketel Marte stepped up to the plate and launched a homer just over the right-field wall, leveling the score at 3-3.

The back-to-back homers were a humbling turn of events for the Brewers, who had felt confident with their early lead. Prior to the Diamondbacks’ onslaught, Tyrone Taylor had already extended the Brewers’ lead with a two-run homer, making it 3-0 in the second inning.

"Corbin Carroll hit that ball like it owed him lunch money." - Tweeted one fan.

"Now this is a postseason game." - Posted another impressed fan.

These series promises to be one of the most interesting in the Wild-Card round. The Arizona Diamondbacks have a young talent core that was tough to beat during the entire 2023 MLB regular season, finishing second in the NL West with a 84-78 record. Meanwhile the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the NL Central Division by a record of 92-70 making it their sixth postseason appearance since 2017.

As the game unfolds, both teams will showcase their prowess, leaving postseason enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The Diamondbacks are on top of the scoreboard 4-3 at the time of writing this article.