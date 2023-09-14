Brent Strom, the pitching coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks, has defended manager Torey Lovullo's decision during a recent game, which was criticized by the New York Mets' television broadcast team.

The Diamondbacks had a 4-3 lead in Monday's Mets-Arizona game when they let the quick Tim Locastro, who was the probable game-winning run on first base, effortlessly steal second without even trying to hold him on.

Play-by-play man for SNY Gary Cohen referred to the action as "boneheaded" because he could not believe what he had seen.

“How do you allow the winning run to steal second base? That is as bonehead a managerial decision as I’ve seen all year long,” Cohen said on air.

Pitching coach Matt Strom also had some criticism for the Mets' broadcast team when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday, September 13. According to The Arizona Public, Strom said:

“I think [manager] Torey [Lovullo] made a very, very good choice of playing behind Locastro, despite what the really smart Cohen and Hernandez group had to say, because I think they’re idiots for what they said."

On Monday, the Diamondbacks had a 4-3 lead. The Mets' tying run was situated at third. The Diamondbacks believed Locastro could not be dismissed. The Mets cruised to a 7-1 victory over Arizona on Wednesday night without the need for any such maneuvers.

Mets defeated Diamondbacks easily

As the host New York Mets defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-1 on Wednesday night, Pete Alonso drove in three runs against Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen, narrowing the competition for the last wild-card berth in the National League.

The Mets (67-78) moved to 5-1 in their season series, with the Diamondbacks with an RBI double from Rafael Ortega in the fourth inning and a crucial outfield assist. For the Mets, who collected 11 hits overall, Mark Vientos produced a two-run home drive.