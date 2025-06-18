Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 18, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays will continue their three-game interleague series on Wednesday night. Arizona is hoping to respond after suffering a close defeat in the series opener.

Ad

The Diamondbacks come into this game with an overall record of 36-36, while the Blue Jays have been slightly better at 39-33. Odds for Game 2 of the series have been set, and here are some predictions for the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays prediction

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Eric Lauer is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a very powerful lineup, led by Eugenio Suarez and his 21 home runs this season. Arizona will need another big day at the plate in this game as they don't shut down opponents often.

Ad

Trending

Eduardo Rodriguez is set to start in this game, and he has gone just 2-3 with a 6.27 ERA on the year. Arizona has a bullpen that is a bit worn down, and that is something to monitor in this matchup as well.

Veteran Eric Lauer will start on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in this game, and he has gone 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. Lauer simply needs to keep his team in the game and allow the offense to take control.

Ad

George Springer is leading the charge with 10 home runs, but a number of players have started to heat up in a big way. Toronto has some momentum heading into this matchup, and that should allow them to pick up another big win.

Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -105, Toronto Blue Jays -115

Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150), Blue Jays +1.5 (-180)

Ad

Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-135), Under 9.5 (-135)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Christian Montes De Oca (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Sprained ulnar collateral ligament)

Corbin Burnes (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)

A.J. Puk (LHP): TBD (Left elbow inflammation)

Cristian Mena (RHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right shoulder)

Kendall Gravemen (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip impingement)

Ad

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

Toronto Blue Jays injury report

Jonatan Clase (OF): Day to day (Right knee contusion)

Myles Straw (OF): Day to day (Right ankle sprain)

Bowden Francis (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Yimi Garcia (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)

Nathan Lukes (OF): 7-Day concussion IL (Neck discomfort)

Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right lat strain)

Ad

Daulton Varsho (OF): TBD (Left hamstring strain)

Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays picks

The Toronto Blue Jays should be the focal point for Game 2 picks, as the matchup is expected to mirror the outcome of the series opener.

Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -115

Run Spread: Blue Jays +115 (-180)

Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-135)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More