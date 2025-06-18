Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 18, 2025

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays will continue their three-game interleague series on Wednesday night. Arizona is hoping to respond after suffering a close defeat in the series opener.
The Diamondbacks come into this game with an overall record of 36-36, while the Blue Jays have been slightly better at 39-33. Odds for Game 2 of the series have been set, and here are some predictions for the matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays prediction
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a very powerful lineup, led by Eugenio Suarez and his 21 home runs this season. Arizona will need another big day at the plate in this game as they don't shut down opponents often.
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to start in this game, and he has gone just 2-3 with a 6.27 ERA on the year. Arizona has a bullpen that is a bit worn down, and that is something to monitor in this matchup as well.
Veteran Eric Lauer will start on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in this game, and he has gone 2-1 with a 2.37 ERA this season. Lauer simply needs to keep his team in the game and allow the offense to take control.
George Springer is leading the charge with 10 home runs, but a number of players have started to heat up in a big way. Toronto has some momentum heading into this matchup, and that should allow them to pick up another big win.
Prediction: Toronto Blue Jays 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 4
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays odds
Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -105, Toronto Blue Jays -115
Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+150), Blue Jays +1.5 (-180)
Total Runs: Over 9.5 (-135), Under 9.5 (-135)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays injuries
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
Christian Montes De Oca (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)
Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Sprained ulnar collateral ligament)
Corbin Burnes (RHP): 60-Day IL (Tommy John surgery)
A.J. Puk (LHP): TBD (Left elbow inflammation)
Cristian Mena (RHP): 60-Day IL (Strained right shoulder)
Kendall Gravemen (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hip impingement)
Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)
Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)
Toronto Blue Jays injury report
Jonatan Clase (OF): Day to day (Right knee contusion)
Myles Straw (OF): Day to day (Right ankle sprain)
Bowden Francis (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Yimi Garcia (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder impingement)
Nathan Lukes (OF): 7-Day concussion IL (Neck discomfort)
Alek Manoah (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)
Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right lat strain)
Daulton Varsho (OF): TBD (Left hamstring strain)
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays picks
The Toronto Blue Jays should be the focal point for Game 2 picks, as the matchup is expected to mirror the outcome of the series opener.
Money Line: Toronto Blue Jays -115
Run Spread: Blue Jays +115 (-180)
Total Runs: Under 9.5 (-135)