Diamondbacks vs. Giants: Game 1, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - May 12, MLB 2025

National League West Division rivals meet up Monday night as the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to visit the San Francisco Giants. Arizona comes into this series with a record of 21-20, and the Giants have been slightly better at 24-17 on the year.

This is the first time the rivals will meet this season, and this should be a highly competitive series. Here is a look at the odds that are set for this matchup, and picks that should be made.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants prediction

Justin Verlander is pitching today - Source: Imagn

The Diamondbacks have belted 54 home runs this season, and Eugenio Suarez leads with 12 home runs. Corbin Carroll does a great job of setting the tone at the top of the lineup for this team.

Merrill Kelly will start for the Diamondbacks. He is 3-2 with a 4.09 ERA, but he is going to face a tough opponent on the road.

Veteran Justin Verlander is set to start for the Giants, looking to turn his season around. Verlander is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA this season, but he is going to figure things out eventually.

Matt Chapman is leading the Giants with eight home runs, and this is a team that can score runs in a hurry. Look for San Francisco to do just enough to back Verlander as the Giants get a big win.

Prediction: San Francisco Giants 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 3

Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds

Money Line: Arizona Diamondbacks -115, San Francisco Giants -105

Run Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+145), Giants +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-130), Under 7.5 (+110)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants injuries

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Justin Martinez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right shoulder inflammation)

Kendall Graveman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Back tightness)

A.J. Puk (LHP): 60-Day IL (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

San Francisco Giants injury report

Jerar Encarnacion (1B/OF): 60-Day IL (Left hand fracture)

Casey Schmitt (1B): 10-Day IL (Left oblique strain)

Tyler Fitzgerald (2B): 10-Day IL (Left rib fracture)

Tom Murphy (C): 60-Day IL (Mid-back disk herniation)

Diamondbacks vs. Giants picks

This is a matchup of two great teams in the NL, and this game should be tight. Focusing on the Giants when making picks for this matchup is the right way to go.

Money Line: San Francisco Giants -105

Run Spread: Giants +1.5 (-175)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (+110)

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More