"Did you not like the ring?" - When Kate Upton revealed heartwarming yet hilarious story behind Justin Verlander's grand wedding proposal

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander have been happily married since Nov. 2017. The couple also have a daughter, Genevieve, whom they welcomed on Nov. 7, 2018.

However, Upton and Verlander's proposal story was a big talking point when the MLB superstar got down on one knee before the 2016 season. They announced their engagement a month later, in May.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in Nov. 2017, Upton was asked how Verlander proposed to her. The model spilled the beans on the hilarious incident while her husband was sitting next to her:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, it was this great, elaborate proposal. He's very romantic. He gets down on one knee and he pops open the ring box and in my mind, I was like, 'Don't look at the ring. He's gonna think you're materialistic. Just look in his eyes, and listen to what he's saying. Listen. You're not listening, Kate.' This is my internal dialogue."

"And, then, finally I was like, 'He stopped talking. Just say yes.' And I said yes, and he stands up, and he was like 'Did you not like the ring? You didn't look at it once.'"

Kate later mentioned that she loved the gesture and the ring but was trying to live in the moment while getting proposed.

A look at Justin Verlander's MLB stats and career honors

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

The Detroit Tigers selected Justin Verlander as the second overall pick in the 2004 MLB draft. The pitcher made his debut for the franchise in Jul. 2005.

Verlander spent 12 seasons with the Tigers before joining the Houston Astros in 2017. In his first season, the right-hander helped the franchise win the World Series.

In March 2020, Verlander underwent surgery on his elbow and made his comeback in April 2022. He played the 2022 season with the Astros and was once again pivotal in helping them win the World Series.

Verlander joined the New York Mets for the 2023 season but returned to the Astors in August. Across his 19-year MLB career, Verlander has racked up 3,342 strikeouts and 925 walks in 3,325.1 IPs.

Along with winning two World Series rings, the pitcher is also a nine-time All-Star and has won the Cy Young award thrice.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.