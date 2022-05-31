"Didn’t look too good in the eyes” - Jose Altuve has a terrible collision with Christian Bethancourt at first base, skipper Dusty Baker unsure of his presence tomorrow

This could be bad news for Houston Astros fans. Jose Altuve exited Monday's game versus the Oakland Athletics after a scary crash with Christian Bethancourt at first base. Both players remained on the ground in pain after the collision, but they managed to stay in the game afterward.

Houston went on to win the contest 5-1, but manager Dusty Baker didn't seem too optimistic about Altuve's status. Altuve underwent the usual concussion protocols and said he felt fine, but Baker wasn't so sure.

Houston Astros skipper Dusty Baker unsure of Jose Altuve playing tomorrow after scary collision

Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve has nine home runs and 14 RBIs this season

Neither Altuve nor Bethancourt looked good immediately after the collision. It all started when Altuve grounded a weak bouncer to third base, which Athletics infielder Chad Pinder scooped up and threw to first baseman Bethancourt. The throw was way off-target and sailed over Bethancourt's head. Bethancourt tried to compensate for Pinder's error by jumping up for the ball. As he did so, Altuve rammed into his midsection, and they both went down.

Altuve is only five feet and six inches tall, meaning his head made direct contact with Bethancourt's body. Upon watching the replay, it becomes clear that Altuve's head hit Bethancourt's hip bone and dislodged his helmet. The medical crew came out for both players and began evaluations.

Dusty Baker made an odd choice by allowing Altuve to stay in the game after the collision. He's Houston's best player, and an injury, especially a bad concussion, would be a devastating loss to his roster. For safety precautions, most managers take players who have possibly suffered concussions out of the game, even if they are 99% okay. Playing through a concussion can aggravate it to the point that it becomes doubly worse.

After the game, Dusty Baker said Altuve "didn't look too good in the eyes." Considering the possibility of a concussion, that's not a good sign.

