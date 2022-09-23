"Divisional Round Matt Carpenter is about to go crazy" "We need that man asap" - New York Yankees fans elated as there is a chance Matt Carpenter will play in the postseason

Earlier today, new information was released regarding Matt Carpenter's injury. The New York Yankees star has missed the majority of the second half of the season.

This was due to a foot fracture during a game on August 9. When Carpenter was up to the plate, he fouled the ball straight into his foot, causing the fracture.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Matt Carpenter’s x-rays showed healing and he will be able to begin doing more. He’s standing in on a bullpen today. Best case scenario for both Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi would be activation in a postseason round. Matt Carpenter’s x-rays showed healing and he will be able to begin doing more. He’s standing in on a bullpen today. Best case scenario for both Carpenter and Andrew Benintendi would be activation in a postseason round.

Prior to this injury, Carpenter was having an outstanding season as a utility player for the Yankees. Through 47 games played for New York, he put up a slash line of .305/.412/.727, totaling up to a whopping 1.138 OPS. He also has 15 home runs and 37 RBIs in this short span.

What makes this all the more insane is that prior to signing a deal with the Yankees midway through this season, Carpenter was considering retirement. Matt Carpenter spent his previous two seasons hitting below .200 for the St. Louis Cardinals and was considering hanging up his boots.

Matthew @pittelli_LikeIt @BryanHoch I'm still so bitter that Matt got hurt. The dude deserved to continue mashing like he was. He put so much work in to get back. It sucks it was taken away from him. I hope he gets a memorable postseason moment. @BryanHoch I'm still so bitter that Matt got hurt. The dude deserved to continue mashing like he was. He put so much work in to get back. It sucks it was taken away from him. I hope he gets a memorable postseason moment.

However, the Yankees signed him after posting a near 1.000 OPS during the first month of the season for the Texas Rangers Triple-A team. On an already stacked team offensively, Matt Carpenter provided a boost to the team's bench that was much needed.

According to multiple sources, Matt Carpenter could be back for the first round of this year's playoffs if everything goes well. This would be huge for the Yankees, as his bat could greatly help them.

Go Yanks @GleyberIs23 @BryanHoch Great and all but who knows what these guys look like after weeks (Months for Carptenter) of not seeing major league pitching @BryanHoch Great and all but who knows what these guys look like after weeks (Months for Carptenter) of not seeing major league pitching

New acquisition Andrew Benintendi was also included in the injury update. Beinintendi has been out for over a week due to injury, and could return to the Yanks as soon as the second round.

S-Dot on Hot @yourboysdot @BryanHoch Oh damn...I forgot all about Benintendi. Cabrera has been playing so good he literally made me forget about the guy. @BryanHoch Oh damn...I forgot all about Benintendi. Cabrera has been playing so good he literally made me forget about the guy.

Ethan @Ethan628821

Benintendi- ALCS if we make it (I have faith we make it this far) @BryanHoch Matt carpenter- ALDS?Benintendi- ALCS if we make it (I have faith we make it this far) @BryanHoch Matt carpenter- ALDS?Benintendi- ALCS if we make it (I have faith we make it this far)

Although the New York Yankees are still most likely a playoff team, their second-half performance has been lackluster.

The New York Yankees have been terrible without Matt Carpenter in the second half

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Matt Carpenter is not the sole reason behind the Yankees' recent struggles. However, he definitely did play a part as his bat was valuable to the team. Since the All-Star break, the New York Yankees have not looked the same at all.

It was once a forgone conclusion that the Yankees would easily win the American League East. Now, however, they are just 6.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays, and could soon potentially lose their lead at the top. The Yankees need to get hot during this final stretch of games and take it into the postseason

