"Do they want his arm to fall off" "Give the fans what they want!!" - MLB World divided as Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan gets pulled from a no-hitter after seven innings

Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan just got pulled after throwing seven no-hit innings against the Kansas City Royals. Although it is tragic that we were unable to see Ryan potentially complete this, it was still an impressive outing nonetheless.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Minnesota starter Joe Ryan has been pulled from a no-hitter against Kansas City after seven innings and 106 pitches. Ryan, a 26-year-old right-handed rookie, came into the game with a career high of 110 pitches. Instead, Jovani Moran is in. Fans at Target Field are booing. Minnesota starter Joe Ryan has been pulled from a no-hitter against Kansas City after seven innings and 106 pitches. Ryan, a 26-year-old right-handed rookie, came into the game with a career high of 110 pitches. Instead, Jovani Moran is in. Fans at Target Field are booing.

During his outstanding outing tonight, Ryan walked just two batters and struck out nine. Despite allowing zero hits during the contest, management decided to pull him due to his high pitch count. Joe Ryan was already at over 100 pitches, and it was simply not worth it for the rookie pitcher on a playoff team to potentially get hurt.

This game was not eventful offensively at first, and it is safe to say that Joe Ryan played a large part in that. The Minnesota Twins scored first by putting up two in the bottom of the third thanks to RBI's by Carlos Correa and Jose Miranda. They followed by scoring three in the fifth after a two-run shot by Correa and a solo shot by Jose Miranda.

The Kansas City Royals were held scoreless until the ninth inning when they put up three runs. This was after Twins reliever Jovani Moran gave up a string of hits in the ninth. It is very unusal to turn seven innings of zero hits into a competitive game, but the Royals managed to do just that.

The Minnesota Twins manager taking out Joe Ryan was seen as very controversial to fans. Many believe it was the right move to conserve Ryan's arm this late into the season.

However, some did disagree with how the entire situation was handled. Fans wanted to see how this game could have turned out for Joe Ryan. One went as far as to argue that things like this have caused a decline in fanfare in Major League Baseball.

Regardless, the Minnesota Twins are at a crucial point in their season. The squad has fallen to just .500 after a recent losing streak. They need to figure it out fast is they want to be in the playoffs this year.

Time is running out for the Minnesota Twins

For the majority of this season, the Twins held first place in the American League Central. However, they are now third in the division and are five games behind the first place Cleveland Guardians.

If the Twins want to reach the postseason this year, they need to find a spark quickly. After missing the playoffs last season, Minnesota will look to make it through for the third time in four seasons.

