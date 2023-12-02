Walker Buehler's jaw-dropping sneaker stash featuring rare Kobe Bryant autographed cleat is every fan's dream collection

Dodgers' RHP Walker Buehler may have his off days on the field, but off the field, his magnanimous cleats collection allows the ace to don various styles during gameday, which further boosts his morale.

On December 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. EST, Buehler revealed his jaw-dropping shoe collection on the Play Ball show on MLB TV.

"Dodgers hurler Walker Buehler shows off his EPIC sneaker collection on PlayBall at 10 AM EST" - MLBNetwork

The blue Nike cleats, which were signed by Kobe are one of the most prized assets in his collection. Buehler boasts many such sneakers, styled and signed by Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. His Jordans collection is phenomenal, with the RHP in possession of all the major trend-setting Air Jordans.

Walker Buehler is a freak when it comes to shoes, and this man, along with his wife, actually wore a pair of specially designed Nikes to his wedding. Given that they were the centre of attention on their special day, their bespoke pairs of shoes were undoubtedly the highlight of the occasion.

The wedding date (12/11/21) of the Buehlers is inscribed on the upper part of their Nike Air Max sneakers, and it is also concealed on the inside of the collar of each shoe on their left foot.

"There were some familiar faces/characters at the Buehler wedding" - DodgersTailgate

The salutation of Mr. is visible on the exterior of the tongue of the shoe on their right foot, the one with the outside soles marked "MB" for Mr. Mackenzie Buehler. On the outside tongue, Mrs. Walker Buehler is visible, and the soles bear the initials "WB" for her.

Walker Buehler will look to revamp his pitching next season

Walker Buehler pitched two perfect innings for triple-A Oklahoma City against Round Rock on September 3. With his fastball reaching 96 mph, he appeared to be sprinting down the homestretch, rounding off the final benchmark in his 13-month recovery from a second Tommy John surgery.

"When you start a game or pitch in general, it’s a couple of days that you’re going to be a little bit sore or whatnot and that just kind of lingered in terms of where three or four days after and I didn’t want to throw a bullpen and then you just kind of snowball into it" - Walker Buehler via Just Baseball Show

The right-hander had planned to improve the Dodgers' struggling rotation in the 2023 postseason, but he was unable to complete the recovery. Buehler decided to call it quits since his recuperation was taking longer than he had anticipated and he didn't want to risk his 2024 season.

"You look at the timing of everything and I just end up being, if we were two days delayed then it didn’t really make sense to be honest to keep going, and I kind of — not the way I want to or obviously our team, our fans or whatever gotten to where I need to get to. Yeah, kind of sucks but also you kind of pack it in and get ready to try and be who I think I can be next year" - Walker Buheler on his plausible return in 2024

