Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto reports for Spring Training in $139,644 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L, the perfect blend of muscle and utility

Japanese Ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is one of the newest faces on the Dodgers' roster for the upcoming season. The star signed a $325 million 12-year deal with the LA-based team.

The Dodgers posted a video of Yamamoto entering the stadium ahead of the Spring Training in a white Jeep Grand Wagoneer L. According to Paillejeepdodge.com, this luxurious car is priced at $139,644.

This car has a hurricane twin-turbo 510 engine with a torque of 500 pound-feet and a towing capacity of up to 9800 pounds. It also has an 8-speed automatic 8HP75 transmission with ERS. The vehicle has a 75-inch display throughout the cabin and a built-in Amazon Fire TV for in-car entertainment.

This car also has enhanced security measures for the safety of the passengers, along with an array of cameras and sensors with features like night-vision with pedestrian and animal detection.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto reflects on his initial thoughts after joining the Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joining the Dodgers has spread a lot of noise around the MLB world.

In his first press conference after his move to LA, Yamamoto opened up about his initial thoughts. He mentioned that he was excited to join the team and play in the 2024 MLB season.

"I am truly excited to wear Dodger Blue and can’t wait to play in front of a packed Dodger Stadium," Yamamoto said.

Although this has been a dream move for many Dodgers fans, some have also been skeptical about this deal. They feel it's a gamble to put so much money on someone who hasn't pitched a single delivery in MLB.

However, with Yamamoto's previous performance in NPB, the team and their loyal fans are optimistic about seeing great things from the 25-year-old in the upcoming season.

