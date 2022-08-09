"Dodgers are definitely playing like the best team in baseball" "Weird seeing the Mets over the Yankees in power ranking" - MLB Reddit reacts to updated power rankings featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers on top

The trade deadline passed less than a week ago, and we are now entering the home stretch of the 2022 MLB season. With it being the beginning of August, CBS published their updated Major League Baseball power rankings. There was a lot of movement this time around.

A list ranking every Major League Baseball team is never going to be perfect. Fans of every team will always make a case for their squad to be listed higher. However, there has to be some order to MLB performance. Let's take a look into the rankings of each team according to CBS.

A summary of CBS's updated MLB power rankings

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in the MLB, thus they sit atop the list again. They are 75-33 and hold a large margin in the National League West. This pick was almost a no-brainer.

After this is where things get a little dicey. The New York Mets place second on the list after their epic series win over the Atlanta Braves. Some believe that the third-ranked Houston Astros should be ahead of them because they have the Mets number this season.

The New York Yankees now sit fourth in the rankings because of a slow start to the second half. Since the All-Star break, the Yanks are 6-11, and their American League East lead is shrinking. We could be witnessing the downfall of the New York Yankees.

Other notable spots include the St. Louis Cardinals, who jumped up six places all the way to sixth place. They currently hold a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers, who fell down all the way to 13th.

The Philadelphia Phillies jumped up three spots thanks to their excellent performance as of late. Although they are 9.5 games out of first in the NL East, they are the most impressive third-placed team in the MLB.

The Boston Red Sox fell down four spots on this list, after possibly the most confusing MLB trade deadline of all time. They are now in last place in the AL East. Even the Baltimore Orioles have surpassed them.

Besides that, there were no other major moves on the list. The teams that were at the bottom of the pack generally stayed there. It is going to be very interesting to see how the top teams play out for these final weeks of the season.

