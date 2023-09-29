The Dodgers' annual Dress-up day tradition is back. As always, incorporating everyone on the team makes things more egalitarian and dramatically boosts the hilarity.

Players continued their yearly dress-up day tradition, which was extended to the whole squad in 2019 after initially only being for rookies. Outfits ranged from being a little nostalgic to being outright funny.

The vibes on dress up day. 📈 - dodgers

Drip too hard, don’t stand too close. - dodgers

The images led fans to go bonkers and drool.

This team. 😂 - dodgers

"Kershaw being a lifeguard is so fitting"

"Undertaker clean"

"Costume is SPOT on!!"

Rookies used to dress up in outlandish outfits for the Dodgers, but a few seasoned players wanted to make it a club-wide tradition.

Dodgers defeat the Rockies 8-2

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-2, taking another step toward their third consecutive 100-win campaign.

The Dodgers, who are 98-60, need only a tie in their next four games to become the first club since the Houston Astros of 2017–19 to win 100 games in three straight seasons.

The Dodgers end their season in San Francisco following Thursday's series finale. The NL West champions, who are the No. 2 NL seed behind Atlanta, will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

The Rockies had an overall poor performance. The Dodgers crushed the Rockies 8-2 thanks to Freddie Freeman's three-run home bomb in the eighth inning.

Davis struck out three while retiring the first six Dodgers he faced. James Outman hit a leadoff home run off of him in the third, but he held the Dodgers at bay until the three-run fifth, when they broke him down.

Emmet Sheehan, a rookie right-hander for the Dodgers, misled the Rockies across six innings by using a strong changeup. Colorado did hit two home runs off him despite the fact that he only allowed five hits and no walks.