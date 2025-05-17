Dodgers vs. Angels: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 17, 2025

The Dodgers were shocked in the opening game of the Freeway Series as they fell to the Angels, 6-2. What was an anemic Anaheim offense showed up against starter Dustin May, who gave up four earned runs on six base hits in five innings.

As for the defending champions, Max Muncy's RBI-double in the fourth inning and former Angel Shohei Ohtani's solo blast in the eighth were the only offense that they could muster up. Game 2 is scheduled to start today, May 17, 2025 at 9:10 p.m., Eastern.

Dodgers vs Angels recent form and records

Prior to their loss to the Angels, the Dodgers won four of its last six games including a series win over the Athletics. They possess the best record in their division and in all of the National League at 29-16. To note the gravity of the Angels' win in Chavez Ravine, it became just the fifth losst in 22 games of the champions at home this season.

In spite of their big win, the Angels are still at the bottom of the AL West with an 18-25 record. The injury of superstar Mike Trout have certainly dampened the momentum that the team has established early in the season.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

LAD: Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 0.00 ERA), LAA: Tyler Anderson (2-1, 2.58 ERA, 39 K)

Los Angeles Angels

Former Dodger Tyler Anderson got the nod to start against his former club. He has actually impressed despite the issues of the Angels this year. Anderson holds a 2-1 record across eight starts with a 2.58 ERA abd 39 punch outs.

Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers

In Game 1 against the Angels, Shohei Ohtani smashed his third home run against his fomer club and an MLB-leading 16th homer of the campaign. The reigning NL MVP is currently batting .316/.416/.690 with an OPS of 1.106, 29 RBIs, and ten stolen bases.

Dodgers vs Angels baseball betting odds

Saturday, 5/17 Money Line Run Line Total Runs LAD -233 -2.5, +121 O 9.5, +104 LAA +200 +2.5, -157 U 9.5, -129

Dodgers vs Angels expert picks and game prediction

Given the disparity of talent between the two squads, conventional wisdom points to the champions earning a bounce back win against the Angels of Anaheim.

However, it should be noted that the game will feature the season debut of Clayton Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer last pitched on August 30, 2024 and has since been shelved due to leg and foot problems. This condition favors the Angels by a slim margin as Kershaw could still be rusty on his return to the mound.

