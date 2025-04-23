  • home icon
  Dodgers vs. Cubs: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

Dodgers vs. Cubs: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 23, MLB 2025

By Mike Rose
Modified Apr 23, 2025 15:29 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn

Wrigleyville was electric Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs kicked off their abbreviated series from historic Wrigley Field. The North Siders sent fans home happy with an 11-10 extra-inning win, thanks to some ninth-inning two-out magic from Miguel Amaya, whose blast to dead center tied the game at 10 apiece.

Due to a myriad of injuries within the starting rotation, the Dodgers will look to get some innings from its bullpen in Game 2. The Cubs will send left-hander Matthew Boyd to the bump with the veteran looking to halt a two-game losing streak.

Dodgers vs. Cubs recent form and records

Los Angeles

Following a series in which LA's bats were held to seven total runs in the three-game set at Texas, the Dodgers erupted for 10 runs in Tuesday's opener against the Cubs. Led by Tommy Edman's eight total home runs, the Dodgers have reached the cheap seats at the second-highest clip in MLB and averaged a healthy 4.5 runs per game (#9).

Due to being lined favorites in all but one of their 24 played games, the Dodgers have only made $100-per-bet MLB bettors $147 overall regardless of coming out victorious 16 times. However, Los Angeles has been a .500 team on the road splitting their 12 games, costing their backers $153 overall.

Chicago

Owners of a 15-10 record following Tuesday's exciting comeback win, Chicago clocks in as the fifth-most profitable team in the league for MLB bettors. Craig Counsell's troops have put $465 worth of profit in their supporter's pockets, with a bulk of the return coming on the road, where the team has amassed a $388 ROI.

At home, the Cubs stand 7-5 equating to a $77 overall return on investment. They enter Wednesday's finale with the Dodgers owners of a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central standings.

Injuries

Los Angeles

  • Tyler Glasnow SP Day To Day - Leg
  • Blake Treinen RP 15 Day IL - Forearm
  • Blake Snell SP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Michael Kopech RP 15 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Tony Gonsolin SP 15 Day IL - Back
  • Edgardo Henriquez SP 60 Day IL - Foot
  • River Ryan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Gavin Stone SP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Emmet Sheehan SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Clayton Kershaw SP 60 Day IL - Toe
  • Kyle Hurt SP 60 Day IL - Elbow
  • Michael Grove RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
  • Brusdar Graterol RP 60 Day IL - Shoulder
Chicago

  • Eli Morgan RP 15 Day IL - Elbow
  • Ryan Brasier RP 15 Day IL - Hip
  • Tyson Miller RP 15 Day IL - Hip
  • Javier Assad RP 15 Day IL - Oblique
  • Justin Steele SP 60 Day IL - Elbow

Starting Pitchers

Matthew Boyd (1-2, 2.01 ERA in 2025)

  • Allowed 19 hits (1 HR) and 5 ER with a 20:9 K/BB ratio in four 2025 starts.
  • Tossed 5.1 IP of 6 hit (0 HR) and 2 ER ball with 3:2 K/BB ratio vs. San Diego last start.
  • 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 15:5 K/BB ratio in 13.1 career IP thrown vs. Los Angeles.
  • 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K/BB ratio in 6.0 IP at home in 2025.
Must-Watch Hitters

Los Angeles

Dodgers' sticks have seen a large sample of Matthew Boyd. However, it hasn't translated to much with a majority of the damage coming via base hits. Boyd owns a career 0.98 WHIP against Los Angeles, and registered 15 strikeouts over 13.1 total innings.

Shohei Ohtani is only 2-for-12 against him lifetime with a home run and five strikeouts. The reigning NL MVP has failed to rake a hit in 14 of his last 16 at-bats, and just might be a fade in the player props market this evening.

Chicago

We have zero batter-vs-pitcher data to work with here not knowing who Los Angeles will send to the bump. Regardless, you're going to want to continue riding the Pete Crow-Armstrong train with the Cubs centerfielder coming into his own right before our eyes.

The lefty is slashing .276/.324/.510/.834 for the year with four home runs and 13 RBIs. He's hit safely in eight of his last nine games and gone yard four times with 8 RBIs and two stolen bases.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Betting Odds

Wednesday 4/23Money LineRun LineTotal Runs
Los Angeles Dodgers-112-1.5 +142O 9 -118
Chicago Cubs-108+1.5 -170U 9 -102
Dodgers vs. Cubs expert picks and game prediction

Since dropping their first two matchups to the Dodgers in the Tokyo Series, the Cubs have evened the season rivalry with the defending World Series champs at three games apiece. With LA forced to go with a bullpen game in tonight's finale, Chicago arguably deserves to be installed larger favorites than currently listed at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Cubs have been ripping the cover off the ball at home, averaging 6.8 runs per game. Matthew Boyd was a tough-luck loser in his prior two starts, but look for Chicago to make a statement tonight and help the lefty get back in the win column.

Dodgers vs. Cubs Prediction: Chicago Wins 8-3

Mike Rose

Mike earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Biology from the University of Kansas with dreams of becoming an orthopedic surgeon and team physician. However, his career path took a different turn as he ventured into sports handicapping, writing, and editing.

While preparing for the MCAT, Mike applied to contribute to a site offering free sports picks, which proved to be a pivotal step. His success there garnered interest from larger platforms and startups. Despite his efforts, organic chemistry derailed his medical school ambitions, and he chose to shift fully into sports betting and fantasy sports content creation.

Over a 20-year career, Mike has navigated the highs and lows of professional sports betting. His experience spans working on a late-night sports talk radio show, covering the Chicago Rush in the Arena Football League, managing a content distribution company, owning and operating a vape shop, and creating one of the first profitable DFS affiliate sites—an endeavor that helped buy his current home.

When offline, Mike enjoys working out his green thumb, coaching his son’s sports teams, hosting tea parties with his daughter, and relaxing with his wife and friends. A die-hard Kansas Jayhawks fan, he also proudly bleeds Cubbie blue.

Edited by Mike Rose
