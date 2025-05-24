Dodgers vs. Mets: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

The Dodgers and Mets fought in a slugfest during the opening game of the three-game series between the two NL giants. The 7-5 barnburner took 13 innings as the reigning champions narrowly edged out the Mets courtesy of Teoscar Hernandez's RBI-double and Andy Pages' sacrifice fly in extras.
Both managers deployed pitching committees to see out the game as starters Clayton Kershaw and Griffing Canning each had less than three innings of work. Although behind during several stages of the game, the Metropolitans managed to bounce back and even forced the game to go to extras when Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor each drove in runs at the end of regulation.
Dodgers vs Mets recent form and records
With their opening game win over the Mets in Queens, the title-holders now hold a 32-19 record, including a three-game win streak as they hold a firm grip in the NL West lead.
The Mets, meanwhile, have lost six of its last 10 games and have surrendered the NL East lead to the Philadelphia Phillies. New York's recent struggles was highlighted by a surprise sweep at the hands of the Nationals in D.C.
Players to watch
Starting pitchers
LAD: Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 4.05 ERA, 24 K), NYM: David Peterson (2-2, 2.86 ERA, 47 K)
New York Mets
Lefty David Peterson has largely impressed at the bottom of the Mets rotation. The 29-year-old holds a 2-2 record with a 2.86 ERA and 47 strikeouts across nine games.
Must-Watch Hitters
Los Angeles Dodgers
NL MVP Shohei Ohtani is currently the joint leader for most home runs with Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Kyle Schwarber. Ohtani is batting on a .302/.397/.643 clip with an OPS of 1.040 with 31 RBI, 11 stolen bases, nine doubles, and four triples.
Dodgers vs Mets baseball betting odds
Dodgers vs Mets expert picks and game prediction
Game 2 should see another tight battle between the two squads. Bookmakers favor the Mets as they are set to deploy David Peterson against Tony Gonsolin. It has been well documented that the reigning World Series champions have encountered major problems when it comes to pitching with several players being injured. In contrast, the Mets lead the majors in team ERA at 2.86.
What might salvage the game for the Dodgers is their high-octane offense. The team currently possess the second-best OPS in the majors at .808. Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts would need to step up if they would want to claim the series victory in Queens in Game 2.
Run Line: +1.5, -205
Total Runs: O 8.5, -126
Prediction: LAD wins, 8-7