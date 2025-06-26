Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 26, 2025

The reigning champions, the Dodgers, are seeking a comfortable sweep in their three-game series in Colorado. After a rain-delayed Game 2, Dave Roberts' men went all guns blazing when play resumed as they trashed the home squad, 8-1.
Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw will start the series-ender opposite the struggling Austin Gomber. Kershaw has compiled a 3-0 record and 3.31 ERA across seven starts. Gomber, in contrast, has an 8.38 ERA since returning from injury on June 15.
Dodgers vs. Rockies recent form and records
With their win against the Rockies yesterday, the reigning World Series champions became the first team in the NL to reach 50 wins this season. In addition to their dominant record at home, the Ohtani-led squad has posted a respectable 20-17 record on the road.
In contrast, the Rockies possess an 18-62 record. In spite of the obvious challenges and shortcomings, the squad has actually been better this month than last. Colorado has compiled a 9-13 record in June, a stark improvement compared to the 4-23 that they posted in May.
Dodgers vs. Rockies odds
Money Line: LAD (-278), COL (+225)
Run Spread: LAD -3.5 (-115), COL +3.5 (-111)
Total Runs: O 11.5 (-120), U 11.5 (+110)
Dodgers vs. Rockies injuries
LAD injury report
- Roki Sasaki (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Tyler Glasnow (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Snell (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gavin Stone (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- River Ryan (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Evan Phillips (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Treinen (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Luis Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (adductor)
- Michael Grove (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
COL injury report
- Kyle Freeland (SP): 15-day IL (back)
- Tanner Gordon (SP): 15-day IL (oblique)
- Ryan Feltner (SP): 60-day IL (back)
- Ezequiel Tovar (SS): 10-day IL (oblique)
- Kris Bryant (3B): 60-day IL (back)
- Jeff Criswell (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
Dodgers vs. Rockies projected lineup
LAD projected lineup
- Shohei Ohtani (DH)
- Mookie Betts (SS)
- Will Smith (C)
- Freddie Freeman (1B)
- Teoscar Hernandez (RF)
- Andy Pages (CF)
- Tommy Edman (2B)
- Enrique "Kike" Hernandez (LF)
- Miguel Rojas (3B)
- Clayton Kershaw (SP, 3-0 | 3.31 ERA | 24 K)
COL projected lineup
- Jordan Beck (LF)
- Kyle Farmer (DH)
- Hunter Goodman (C)
- Thairo Estrada (2B)
- Ryan McMahon (3B)
- Brenton Doyle (CF)
- Michael Toglia (1B)
- Ryan Ritter (SS)
- Tyler Freeman (RF)
- Austin Gomber (SP, 0-1 | 8.38 ERA | 4 K)
Dodgers vs. Rockies picks and game prediction
Given the circumstances and state of their opponents, the Dodger squad should easily take the series sweep. The game should be of a high-scoring variety as both Kershaw and Gomber have given up considerable amounts of runs in their previous starts.
Run Line: LAD -3.5 (-115)
Total Runs: O 11.5 (-120)
Prediction: LAD wins, 12-3