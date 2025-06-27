Dodgers vs. Royals: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 27, 2025

The reigning world champion Dodgers take their act to Kansas City against the Royals for a three-game set. Ohtani and company are coming off a dominant sweep of the Rockies on the road. The Royals, in contrast, were swept by the Rays at home.
Dustin May has been assigned to start Game 1. May has posted 4-5 record withn a 4.46 ERA across 14 starts this year. Noah Cameron, meanwhile, was picked to start the curtain-raiser for the hosts in hopes of limiting the high-octane Dodger offense.
Dodgers vs. Royals recent form and records
The Dodger squad currently leads the National League with a 51-31 record. They're currently in a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.
As for the Royals, they've dropped five games in succession and are slowly slipping down the standings with a 38-43 record. In their loss against the Rays on Thursday, they tied the worst home losing streak at 10 that they previously set in 2023.
Dodgers vs. Royals odds
Money Line: LAD (159), KC (+146)
Run Spread: LAD -1.5 (-104), KC +1.5 (-114)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-112), U 9.5 (-107)
Dodgers vs. Royals injuries
LAD injury report
- Roki Sasaki (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Tyler Glasnow (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Snell (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Gavin Stone (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- River Ryan (SP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Evan Phillips (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Blake Treinen (RP): 60-day IL (forearm)
- Luis Garcia (RP): 15-day IL (adductor)
- Michael Grove (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
KC injury report
- James McArthur (RP): 60-day IL (elbow)
- Hunter Harvey (RP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Alec Marsh (SP): 60-day IL (shoulder)
- Kyle Wright (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Cole Ragans (SP): 15-day IL (shoulder)
- Michael Massey (2B): 10-day IL (ankle)
Dodgers vs. Rockies projected lineup
LAD projected lineup
- Shohei Ohtani (DH)
- Mookie Betts (SS)
- Will Smith (C)
- Freddie Freeman (1B)
- Teoscar Hernandez (RF)
- Andy Pages (CF)
- Tommy Edman (2B)
- Enrique "Kike" Hernandez (LF)
- Miguel Rojas (3B)
- Dustin May (SP, 4-5 | 4.46 ERA | 72 K)
KC projected lineup
- Jonathan India (2B)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (SS)
- Maikel Garcia (3B)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (1B)
- Salvador Perez (C)
- Jac Caglianone (DH)
- Drew Waters (LF)
- John Rave (RF)
- Kyle Isbel (CF)
- Noah Cameron (SP, 2-3 | 2.08 ERA | 34 K)
Dodgers vs. Royals picks and game prediction
With the Royals on the verge of breaking their worst losing streak at home, the visiting champions should comfortably take Game 1 at Kauffman Stadium.
Run Line: LAD -1.5 (-104)
Total Runs: O 9.5 (-112)
Prediction: LAD wins, 10-5