While she might not be described as the face of the MLB Network, analyst Sarah Langs is an integral part of the channel that so many fans around the world rely upon.

A native of Manhattan, Langs was born to a baseball-loving family. After completing her studies at the University of Chicago, Langs was hired by ESPN.

Although she began in an entry level role, her commitment to her job and love of the statistical side of baseball soon led her to rise through the ranks.

Buck Martinez, the well-known voice of the Toronto Blue Jays, was particularly impressed with Sarah Langs, and she soon became a regular guest on analyst Buster Olney's podcast. By 2021, the 28-year old was named the to the first all-female ESPN TV game analysis crew, a position she described as "dream come true."

However, tragedy struck the rising star in 2023 when she was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Seeing as though the average ALS diagnosis comes at the age of 55, Langs is remarkably young to face such a serious challenge.

"I HAVE NO WORDS. ONLY TEARS. thanks SO MUCH to @PitchingNinja @RotoWears @& @mandybell02 and whoever else i should be thanking. Baseball is the best" - Sarah Langs

ALS is a dehabilitating condition that claims 5,000 new patients every year in the United States. Although rare, it is a condition that affects the brain and spine. There is currently no known cure.

After her fans heard the horrible news, they began to flood Lang's show with letters of support, love and sympathy. Langs, who has been determined to "still be me" throughout the process, has drawn inspiration from New York Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, who succumbed to ALS in 1941. Although a New York Mets fan, Gehrig's heroic appeal is not lost on Sarah Langs.

Although it is not currently known what her prognosis is, fans have made it clear to Sarah Lang that her indepth and entertaining style has not been lost on them. Numerous online campaigns have also been launched in support of Langs and ALS research.

On Lou Gehrig's Day 2023, Sarah Langs was specially feted by the MLB for her remarkable strength in combatting ALS. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter expressed his admiration for the 30 year old and wished her the best in her future endeavors.

Sarah Langs news is a startling moment for baseball fans

While excitement is abound with the opening of the 2023 season, heartwrenching news like that which has been announced provides sobering experiences for fans. Although passions run high during the year, it is always more important not to take our health and welfare for granted.

