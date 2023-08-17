Does Wander Franco have any children? Exploring $185,000,000 MLB star's fatherhood amid career-threatening allegations

Wander Franco grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons last week. The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop is currently under investigation in his native, the Dominican Republic, for an alleged relationship with a minor.

While the rumors of Franco's alleged relationship with an underage girl have rocked the baseball community, fans have been curious to learn about the 22-year-old's personal life.

According to reports, Franco married his longtime partner after the 2021 MLB season. However, his wife's name is unknown as he prefers to keep his family life private.

Franco has two sons with his wife. His first child, Wander Samuel Franco Jr., was born late in 2018, while his second son was born in 2022.

Franco also has a tattoo of his eldest son on his left arm. The shortstop once spoke to reporters and said that it was challenging for him to stay away from his family due to his responsibilities with the Rays.

Will Wander Franco return to the MLB? A look into the details of Rays star's recent allegations

Last week, rumors on social media claimed that Wander Franco was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Following the allegations, the Tampa Bay Rays immediately placed him on the restricted list.

On Sunday, it was revealed that the MLB would also be conducting an investigation into the matter.

However, on Tuesday, bombshell reports stated that it's "very unlikely" that Franco will play in MLB again. MLB insider Héctor Gómez said:

"It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him."

The Rays shortstop has denied the accusations leveled against him.

Franco made his MLB debut for Tampa Bay on June 22, 2021, against the Boston Red Sox. He quickly grew into a regular for the franchise, becoming a vital cog in the team's batting lineup. In November, he signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays.

This year, Franco earned his first All-Star honors, but it appears that he might never return to the Majors if the allegations against him are true.